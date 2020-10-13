 

MOV.AI raises $4M

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.10.2020, 20:33  |  26   |   |   

MOV.AI operating system is designed for robot manufactures and ROS developers, enabling the best human-robot collaboration experience.

LISBON, Portugal, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MOV.AI a provider of an enterprise-grade ROS development & run time environment for cobots (collaborative robots), announces that it has closed a $4 million financing round, bringing the total capital raised to $8 million. The fundraising was led by SOMV and existing investors NFX, and Viola Ventures.

MOV.AI Logo

 

The company's solution enables hardware-software separation to simplify the development and implementation processes of robotic systems. MOV.AI's system includes unique features such as a graphical interface for describing robotic behavior, autonomous navigation, obstacle avoidance, and compliance with safety requirements.

MOV.AI's mission is to turn the ROS open source project into an enterprise-grade development & run time environment, to be used by collaborative robot manufacturers, academic developers, and automation integrators. At the same time, the company intends to contribute to the ROS community, offering various tools so that the entire ROS developer community can benefit from MOV.AI developments.

The company currently focuses on selling its products in Western Europe, particularly in England, Germany, France, Sweden, Denmark, and Ireland, and initial sales in Singapore and the USA. Robots operated by the MOV.AI system are used in the logistics and manufacturing industries of fashion, food, hospitality, automation for postal services, automotive manufacturing and more. 

The new funding will enable MOV.AI to accelerate product development and allow the company to better support its customers by establishing a customer support group. Pinchas Buharis, managing partner at SOMV, will join the board of MOV.AI.

Motti Kushnir, CEO of MOV.AI, said, "The new funding round recognizes MOV.AI's vision for the collaborative robot industry. MOV.AI will continue to fortify its position as a leading company in the field of cobots. We are very excited to win our existing investors' trust and for our new connection to SOMV that will allow us to develop our industrial automation market solution further. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated growth in e-commerce, while reducing workforce availability. This development has led to a massive increase in the demand for automation systems and collaborative robots, which can integrate into existing facilities and work collaboratively with humans."

Pinhas Buchris, General Partner of SOMV said, "We are very happy to team up with Motti and Limor, two very experienced leaders, whom we have known for a long time and want to collaborate with. We strongly believe in them, in the team they have assembled, and in their vision. Investing in start-ups with offerings that supports the acceleration of the digital transformation of customers in industrial Europe, and globally, is an essential part of the State of Mind Ventures investment strategy, so it was very natural for us to join this promising company. In addition, we are happy to expand our cooperation with other funds."

Gigi Levy Weiss, General Partner of NFX, said, "We have believed in the company's vision and team since our first investment in it and are very pleased to join SOMV, which will also help realize the vision of simplifying robotic automation."

Ronen Nir, General Partner of Viola Ventures, said, "In less than two years, the company has built a revolutionary product that realizes the vision of creating a generic software platform for robotics. The new round will allow the company to strengthen management, continue product development, and increase penetration efforts."

About MOV.AI:

MOV.AI provides an enterprise-grade ROS development & run time environment, enabling the best human-robot collaboration experience. MOV.AI serves collaborative robot manufacturers, automation integrators, and the ROS developer community on their journey to automate the industrial world. MOV.AI Ltd is a British private company.

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1311080/movai_Logo.jpg





Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PwC: Blockchain technologies could boost the global economy US$1.76 trillion by 2030 through raising ...
World Thrombosis Day Campaign Shines Spotlight on the Life-Threatening Connection Between ...
Cargobase Reports 273% Growth by Helping Companies Navigate COVID-19 Crisis
New Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center in Singapore to Transform Customer Experience through ...
Envirotainer Unleashes Free Shipment reports
smartShift Achieves the Microsoft Gold Cloud Platform Competency
BioGX Announces FDA Emergency Use Authorization Submission of Extraction-Free Direct RT-PCR Test ...
JA Solar Supplies Modules for the First Floating PV Plants in Spain and Malaysia
U.S. Gold Corp. Issues October 2020 Shareholder Letter
AR and VR Market Set to Witness Huge Growth Through 2030: P&S Intelligence
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
PwC: Blockchain technologies could boost the global economy US$1.76 trillion by 2030 through raising ...
The Digital Green Carpet Is Now Live
Hyundai Motor's Delivery of XCIENT Fuel Cell Trucks in Europe Heralds Its Commercial Truck ...
Xinhua Silk Road: 15th Alxa Festival kicks off in N China's Inner Mongolia
VELO Hosts "Mocktoberfest" McLaren Racing's Official Eifel Grand Prix Afterparty Headlined By DJ ...
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Irish Distillery Hinch Strikes Deal With Major US Distributor
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease