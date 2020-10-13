 

Motorsport Tickets acquires Travel Destinations as it broadens its tickets and experiences business

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Motorsport Tickets, which is part of Motorsport Network, the digital market leader in motorsport and automotive with a 56 million-strong monthly audience of global racing and automotive fans, has acquired Travel Destinations Ltd, the UK's leading tour operator for sports car and historical motorsport events. The announcement broadens Motorsport Tickets' reach in tickets and travel business, accelerating a defined specialism within the motorsport space.

Travel Destinations, established in 1996, is a specialist motorsport event accommodation solutions provider, including a breadth of historical races and club car tours. They provide the best accommodation solutions for their customers, delivering a variety of on-site camping and accommodation options. As an official ticket agent of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the only sports car tour operator to be a member of both ABTA and ATOL, they show their expertise in providing customers with unforgettable expert experiences and peace of mind throughout their international product offerings. Along with the 24 Hours of Le Mans, these offerings include: Nurburgring 24 hours, Rolex 24 at Daytona, Bathurst 12 Hour, Monaco Classic, and a breadth of Car Club tours for a variety of iconic brands including the MG Owners' Club, Jaguar Enthusiasts and Morgan Sports Car Club.

Motorsport Tickets, is the Motorsport Network's ticketing and experiences brand, created from the successful integration of leading ticket providers BookF1 (UK) and SportStadion (Holland). The strong customer base and the development of an all new in-house developed mobile first platform, gives it the strength to expand into different racing series and drive global expansion. The integration with Travel Destinations, is part of the network's strategic vision to expand Motorsport Ticket into a truly global platform. Already in seven languages and five currencies, the new platform launching at the end of the year, will expand to accommodate fifteen languages as part of its first two-year roadmap, offering a fully immersive and seamless brand experience to an ever-broader customer base. This follows the successful expansion of Motorsport.com from a single language web platform to now a global leader in 15 languages.

