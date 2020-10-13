 

FVCBankcorp, Inc. Announces Completion of $20 Million Subordinated Notes Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2020, 21:23  |  53   |   |   

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) (the “Company”) today announced the completion of its private placement of $20 million of its 4.875% Fixed to Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2030 (the “Notes”) to certain qualified institutional buyers and accredited investors.

“We are extremely pleased with the success of this transaction,” said David W. Pijor, Chairman and CEO of the Company. “This offering was oversubscribed which demonstrates the confidence our investors have in our continued success. The additional capital this provides allows us to be supportive of the communities we serve through continued organic and strategic growth of the Company.”

The Notes have a maturity date of October 15, 2030 and carry a fixed rate of interest of 4.875% for the first five years. Thereafter, the Notes will pay interest at 3-month SOFR plus 471 basis points, resetting quarterly. The Notes include a right of prepayment without penalty on or after October 15, 2025. The Notes have been structured to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory purposes.

The Company plans to use the proceeds from the placement of the Notes for general corporate purposes, to include supporting capital ratios at the Company’s subsidiary, FVCbank, and potential repayment of a portion or all of the $25.0 million outstanding subordinated debt callable June 30, 2021.

Piper Sandler & Co. served as the sole placement agent for the offering. Williams Mullen served as legal counsel to the Company and Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP served as legal counsel to the placement agent.

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any security, nor shall there by any sale in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. The indebtedness evidenced by the Notes is not a deposit and is not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency or fund.

Seite 1 von 3
FVCBankcorp Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Apple introduces iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max with 5G
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Apple introduces HomePod mini: A powerful smart speaker with amazing sound
The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization of Its Media and Entertainment ...
Roxgold Intersects 109 GPT Over 4m and 49.3 GPT Over 9m at Koula Prospect in Séguéla Gold Project
Gossamer Bio Announces Topline Results for Phase 2 Trials of Oral GB001 in Asthma and Chronic ...
Intel, IIIT-Hyderabad, PHFI And Telangana Government Launch Applied Artificial Intelligence ...
Invacare Corporation Introduces New ISA Premier Series Stand Assist Lifts Into the U.S. Market
New Gold Reports Third Quarter Operational Results
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
FVCBankcorp, Inc. Marks New Milestone by Making Piper Sandler 2020 ‘Sm-All Stars’ List