 

Xfinity Mobile Expands 5G Coverage Nationwide

Today, Comcast announced Xfinity Mobile is expanding its 5G coverage nationwide, offering the latest generation of wireless connectivity across the U.S. Starting October 14, Xfinity Mobile’s nationwide 5G network will be available on all Xfinity Mobile data options and can be accessed by all 5G-enabled devices in the Xfinity Mobile portfolio. Customers can purchase the leading 5G-enabled smartphones at www.xfinitymobile.com.

Today Comcast announced Xfinity Mobile is expanding its 5G coverage nationwide starting October 14. (Photo: Business Wire)

Whether customers choose to pay for Unlimited or By-the-Gig data options, nationwide 5G services will be available to all Xfinity Mobile customers at no additional charge. At $15 for 1GB with By-the-Gig or $45 for one line of Unlimited, Xfinity Mobile offers the lowest 5G entry price of any provider in the country.

“Xfinity Mobile customers already have access to the fastest Internet at home with Xfinity Internet, and now they can access a fast nationwide 5G network when they are on the go,” said Billy Stephens, Senior Vice President of Wireless Devices for Xfinity Mobile. “Not only is Xfinity Mobile the only provider to give its customers the flexibility to seamlessly switch between 5G Unlimited or By-the-Gig data options to save money, but we also deliver the newest, most innovative 5G devices.”

Xfinity Mobile customers can choose from two straightforward nationwide 5G data options – By-the-Gig shared data starting at 1GB for $15, 3GB for $30 and 10GB for $60, or Unlimited for $45 per month per line.* Unlike most wireless carriers, Xfinity Mobile gives customers the flexibility to mix-and-match data options per line on an account and switch any line on an account between data options, at any time during their billing cycle.

Xfinity Mobile, rated #1 in customer satisfaction, is available to Xfinity Internet customers and includes up to five lines of unlimited nationwide talk and text, no activation fees, and no phone line access fees. When combined with free access to millions of Xfinity WiFi hotspots, Xfinity Mobile customers can save hundreds of dollars per year on their wireless bills.

ABOUT COMCAST CORPORATION

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest high-speed internet, video, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

*Cellular data speeds for Xfinity Mobile customers reduced after 20 GB of cellular data consumed. Wi-Fi usage does not count towards the 20 GB data threshold.

