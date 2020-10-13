 

Nutrien to Host Investor Day on November 30, 2020

13.10.2020, 21:41  |  15   |   |   

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today it is hosting a virtual Investor Day on November 30, 2020 from 1:00 pm EST to approximately 3:30 pm EST.

Chuck Magro, President & CEO, and other Executive Leaders will provide an update on Nutrien’s strategic objectives, operational targets and value creation opportunities for shareholders. In the days ahead of the event, we plan to provide supplementary videos on Nutrien Ag Solutions and a Market Outlook.

Information pertaining to event access is forthcoming and will be made available on Nutrien’s website at www.nutrien.com/investors/events.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute 25 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.

