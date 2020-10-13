LL One and Limestone Boat Company enter into LOI for Proposed Qualifying Transaction

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LL One Inc. (TSXV: LLO.P) (“ L L ” or the “ Company ”) and The Limestone Boat Company Inc. (“ LBC ” or “ Limestone ”) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a non-binding letter of intent dated October 9, 2020, pursuant to which LL and LBC intend to complete a business combination or other similarly structured transaction which will constitute a reverse take-over of LL (the “ Transaction ”). It is intended that the Transaction will be an arm’s length “Qualifying Transaction” for LL, as such term is defined in Policy 2.4 of the Corporate Finance Manual of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “ TSXV ”).

For 35 years, Limestone has been a heritage brand primarily recognized in Coastal New England and the Canadian & US Great Lakes regions. The model designs were originally developed by renowned yacht designer Mark Ellis of Essex, CT. Ellis’ body of work includes an impressive number of highly successful power and sail designs for both series production and custom building. Ellis has been active for 45 years designing and developing the iconic Limestone powerboat brand, as well as many others, including well-known sailboats. Limestones have been built in the Great Lakes region since the mid 1980s. Over time, these Limestone models would undergo a series of enhancements throughout their production phases. As the models evolved, customers took notice with credit to the manufacturer’s dedication to quality, durability and functionality that ultimately created a cult-like following. In 2020, marine industry veteran Scott Hanson and his partners completed the acquisition of the global manufacturing and Limestone branding rights from Mark Ellis Design LLC and created the Limestone Boat Company. Hanson and his team have also engaged Ellis to be involved with the evolution of existing designs and new model creations as they move the brand forward. Hanson holds an honors degree in Marine Design, Engineering and Boatbuilding from the Landing School in Kennebunk, Maine. He brings a deep background of expertise to Limestone with 30+ years of marketing and business management experience. Today, Limestone embarks on a new, calculated course with a nod to its heritage and with an eye to its future. Model enhancements and improvements, and exciting changes are taking place as we speak.