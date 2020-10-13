 

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Loop Industries, Inc. (LOOP) on Behalf of Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2020, 21:51  |  32   |   |   

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Loop Industries, Inc. (“Loop” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LOOP) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 13, 2020, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging, among other things, that “[a] former Loop employee told us that Loop’s scientists, under pressure from CEO Daniel Solomita, were tacitly encouraged to lie about the results of the company’s process internally. We have obtained internal documents and photographs to support their claims.” The report also stated that “Loop’s previous claims of breaking PET down to its base chemicals at a recovery rate of 100% were ‘technically and industrially impossible,’” according to a former employee. Moreover, the report alleged that “Executives from a division of key partner Thyssenkrupp, who Loop entered into a ‘global alliance agreement’ with in December 2018, told us their partnership is on ‘indefinite’ hold and that Loop ‘underestimated’ both costs and complexities of its process.”

On this news, Loop’s stock price fell as much as 33% during intraday trading on October 13, 2020.

If you purchased Loop securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

