Easterly Government Properties Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

A conference call will be held Monday, November 2, 2020 at 10:00am Eastern time. The management team will review third quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on November 2, 2020.

Webcast:

The conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.easterlyreit.com. To listen to a live broadcast, please visit the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and to download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for ten business days on the Company’s website.

To Participate in the Conference Call:

Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time:

Domestic: 877-705-6003

International: 201-493-6725

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 844-512-2921

International: 412-317-6671

Passcode: 13710871

The playback can be accessed through November 16, 2020.

About Easterly Government Properties, Inc.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C. and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). For further information on the company and its properties, please visit www.easterlyreit.com.

