OneSpaWorld Welcomes Susan Bonner as Chief Commercial Officer

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) (“OneSpaWorld,” or the “Company”), the pre-eminent global provider of health and wellness services and products on-board cruise ships and in destination resorts around the world, announced that effective today, October 13, 2020, Susan Bonner has commenced her employment as Chief Commercial Officer of the Company. As previously announced on September 16, 2020, in this newly created position, Ms. Bonner will be part of the executive leadership team and have global responsibility for overseeing the successful direction, planning and execution of all aspects of OneSpaWorld’s revenue and operating initiatives to further accelerate the Company’s growth plan.

Ms. Bonner has over 20 years of experience in the cruise line sector and is a seasoned executive with a proven track record and significant background in strategy, revenue management, operations management, sales, and marketing. In her most recent role as Managing Director and Vice President, APAC Region for Celebrity Cruises, a subsidiary of Royal Caribbean Group, Ms. Bonner developed strategic plans, executed operational initiatives, and established critical partnerships, among other responsibilities. Previously, she served in global leadership roles at Royal Caribbean Group and its five brands, including as Managing Director and Vice President, Australia and New Zealand and Vice President, Revenue Management and Onboard Revenue for Celebrity Cruises. Prior to her time with Royal Caribbean Group, she served with Norwegian Cruise Line, Seabourn Cruise Line and KPMG Consulting.

In connection with this appointment and as part of her compensation, Ms. Bonner will be granted (a) restricted stock units (“RSUs”) with a grant date fair value equal to $1 million that will time vest in three equal annual installments on each of the first three anniversaries of the grant date, and (b) 83,333 performance stock units (“PSUs”) that performance vest upon the achievement of certain stock price hurdles over the six-year period following the grant date, in each case, subject to Ms. Bonner’s continued employment through the applicable vesting date, provided that her equity awards will accelerate and vest (or, in certain circumstances for the performance stock units, remain eligible to vest) upon the occurrence of certain events as set forth in the award agreements. These awards were approved by OneSpaWorld’s full Board of Directors and will be granted outside of the Company’s 2019 Equity Incentive Plan as employment inducement awards in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c).