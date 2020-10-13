Mr. Cooper Group Inc. to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 29, 2020

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) will discuss its financial results for the third quarter 2020 on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time. A copy of the press release and investor presentation will be posted prior to the call under the investors section on Mr. Cooper Group’s website, www.mrcoopergroup.com. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 855-874-2685 (toll-free), or 720-634-2923 (international), five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. Please use the participant passcode 1498733 to access the conference call. A simultaneous audio webcast of the conference call will be available under the investors section on www.mrcoopergroup.com.

A telephonic replay will also be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call by dialing 855-859-2056 (toll-free), or 404-537-3406 (international). Please use the passcode 1498733 to access the replay. The replay will be accessible through November 13, 2020 at 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time.