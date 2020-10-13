 

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 29, 2020

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) will discuss its financial results for the third quarter 2020 on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time. A copy of the press release and investor presentation will be posted prior to the call under the investors section on Mr. Cooper Group’s website, www.mrcoopergroup.com. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 855-874-2685 (toll-free), or 720-634-2923 (international), five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. Please use the participant passcode 1498733 to access the conference call. A simultaneous audio webcast of the conference call will be available under the investors section on www.mrcoopergroup.com.

A telephonic replay will also be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call by dialing 855-859-2056 (toll-free), or 404-537-3406 (international). Please use the passcode 1498733 to access the replay. The replay will be accessible through November 13, 2020 at 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time.

Conference Call: October 29, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time

Dial-in Number: 855-874-2685 (toll-free); 720-634-2923 (international)

Passcode: 1498733

Live Webcast/Replay: Investors section of www.mrcoopergroup.com

Call Replay: 855-859-2056 (toll-free); 404-537-3406 (international)

Replay Passcode: 1498733

About Mr. Cooper Group Inc.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper and Xome. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. For more information, visit www.mrcoopergroup.com.

