 

Dynex Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.13

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2020, 22:01  |  17   |   |   

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX) announced today the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.13 per common share for October 2020. The dividend is payable on November 2, 2020 to shareholders of record on October 23, 2020.

Dynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust, or REIT, which invests in mortgage assets on a leveraged basis. The Company invests in Agency and non-Agency RMBS, CMBS, and CMBS IO. Additional information about Dynex Capital, Inc. is available at www.dynexcapital.com.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release regarding the business of Dynex Capital, Inc. that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
Dynex Capital, Inc. Announces Schedule for Third Quarter 2020 Results and Conference Call
21.09.20
Dynex Capital, Inc. Declares Third Quarter 2020 Preferred Stock Dividends
14.09.20
Dynex Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.13