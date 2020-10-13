 

Vir and Alnylam to Webcast Virtual Fireside Chat at H.C. Wainwright Hepatitis B Virus Mini-Conference

SAN FRANCISCO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY) announced today that Phil Pang, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Vir, and Vasant Jadhav, Ph.D., Vice President, Research at Alnylam, will jointly participate in a virtual fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright Hepatitis B Virus Mini-Conference on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 9:30 am PT/ 12:30 pm ET via webcast.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio and will be archived there following the presentation for 30 days. A live audio webcast of the presentation will also be available on the Investors section of Alnylam’s website at www.alnylam.com/events. A replay will be available on the Alnylam website within 48 hours after the event.

About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology is a clinical-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis B virus, influenza A, SARS-CoV-2, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. For more information, please visit www.vir.bio.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam (Nasdaq: ALNY) is leading the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a whole new class of innovative medicines with the potential to transform the lives of people afflicted with rare genetic, cardio-metabolic, infectious, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach for the treatment of a wide range of severe and debilitating diseases. Founded in 2002, Alnylam is delivering on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility into reality, with a robust RNAi therapeutics platform. Alnylam’s commercial RNAi therapeutic products are ONPATTRO (patisiran), approved in the U.S., EU, Canada, Japan, Switzerland and Brazil, and GIVLAARI (givosiran), approved in the U.S., EU, and Brazil. Alnylam has a deep pipeline of investigational medicines, including six product candidates that are in late-stage development. Alnylam is executing on its “Alnylam 2020” strategy of building a multi-product, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a sustainable pipeline of RNAi-based medicines to address the needs of patients who have limited or inadequate treatment options. Alnylam is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.alnylam.com and engage with us on Twitter at @Alnylam or on LinkedIn. 

CONTACT: Contact:
Vir Biotechnology, Inc.

Investors
Neera Ravindran, MD
VP, Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Communications
nravindran@vir.bio 
+1-415-506-5256

Media
Cara Miller
VP, Corporate Communications 
cmiller@vir.bio 
+1-415-941-6746

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Christine Regan Lindenboom
(Investors and Media)
+1-617-682-4340

Josh Brodsky
(Investors)
+1-617-551-8276

