 

NuCana Expands its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Bali Muralidhar

Abingworth Makes Significant Investment in NuCana’s Recent $80 million Public Offering

EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on significantly improving treatment outcomes for patients with cancer, announced the appointment of Bali Muralidhar, M.D., Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

“We are delighted to welcome Bali to NuCana’s Board,” said Hugh S. Griffith, NuCana’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “He is internationally recognized for his investing acumen in the life sciences sector and we believe his financial and clinical experience will bring significant value to NuCana as we advance our ProTide pipeline. We believe Abingworth’s decision to make a substantial investment in NuCana as part of our recent successful public offering further validates the potential of our ProTides to transform the treatment of patients with cancer. We were pleased that we were able to attract several new specialist healthcare investors to this financing in addition to the significant support from our existing investors. This financing will enable NuCana to advance the development of our ProTides and achieve several important milestones.”

Dr. Muralidhar said, “We are excited to be a substantial new investor in NuCana. I look forward to serving on the NuCana Board as they leverage their ProTide technology platform to develop more efficacious and safer medicines for patients with cancer.”

About Abingworth

Abingworth is a leading transatlantic life sciences investment firm. Abingworth helps transform cutting-edge science into novel medicines by providing capital and expertise to top calibre management teams and building world-class companies. Since 1973, Abingworth has invested in 167 life science companies, leading to more than 40 M&A/exits and close to 70 IPOs. Abingworth’s therapeutic focused investments fall into 3 categories: seed and early-stage, development stage, and clinical co-development. Abingworth supports its portfolio companies with a team of experienced professionals at offices in London, Menlo Park (California) and Boston.

About NuCana

NuCana is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on significantly improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying our ProTide technology to transform some of the most widely prescribed chemotherapy agents, nucleoside analogs, into more effective and safer medicines. While these conventional agents remain part of the standard of care for the treatment of many solid and hematological tumors, their efficacy is limited by cancer cell resistance mechanisms and they are often poorly tolerated. Utilizing our proprietary technology, we are developing new medicines, ProTides, designed to overcome key cancer resistance mechanisms and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells. NuCana’s robust pipeline includes three ProTides in clinical development. Acelarin and NUC-3373, are new chemical entities derived from the nucleoside analogs gemcitabine and 5-fluorouracil, respectively, two widely used chemotherapy agents. Acelarin is currently being evaluated in four clinical studies, including a Phase III study for patients with biliary tract cancer, a Phase Ib study for patients with biliary tract cancer, a Phase II study for patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and a Phase III study for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer for which enrollment has been suspended. NUC-3373 is currently in a Phase I study for the potential treatment of a wide range of advanced solid tumors and a Phase Ib study for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer. Our third ProTide, NUC-7738, is a transformation of a novel nucleoside analog (3’-deoxyadenosine) and is in a Phase I study for patients with advanced solid tumors.

