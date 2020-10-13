 

KB Home Elects Kevin P. Eltife to Its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2020, 22:10  |  43   |   |   

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the election of Kevin P. Eltife to its Board of Directors on October 8, 2020. Mr. Eltife was also appointed to the board’s Audit and Compliance Committee.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013005259/en/

KB Home Elects Kevin P. Eltife to Its Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

KB Home Elects Kevin P. Eltife to Its Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are pleased to welcome Kevin to our Board of Directors. With more than three decades of experience in real estate and a distinguished history of public service in Texas, including his current role as the Chairman of the Board of Regents for The University of Texas System, whose members are appointed by the Governor, and more than a decade as a state Senator, we believe Kevin will be a valuable addition to our Board,” said Jeffrey Mezger, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Kevin’s significant presence in Texas, our largest market by annual homes delivered, is particularly important to us, and we look forward to his strategic insights regarding this key component of our business.”

Mr. Eltife is the owner of Eltife Properties, Ltd., a commercial real estate investment firm, which he founded in 1996. He has deep expertise in overseeing complex real estate development projects, a strong background in executive leadership and governance, and considerable policymaking and civic engagement experience. Mr. Eltife has served as the Chairman of The University of Texas System Board of Regents since 2018, following his initial appointment to that board in 2017. Previously, Mr. Eltife served for 12 years as a Texas State Senator and for six years as the Mayor of Tyler, Texas.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 42 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

KB Home Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Apple introduces iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max with 5G
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Apple introduces HomePod mini: A powerful smart speaker with amazing sound
Roxgold Intersects 109 GPT Over 4m and 49.3 GPT Over 9m at Koula Prospect in Séguéla Gold Project
Gossamer Bio Announces Topline Results for Phase 2 Trials of Oral GB001 in Asthma and Chronic ...
AT&T Monetizes Majority Stake in Central European Media Enterprises
Intel, IIIT-Hyderabad, PHFI And Telangana Government Launch Applied Artificial Intelligence ...
National Institutes of Health Launches its ACTIV-5 “Big Effect Trial” Evaluating Humanigen’s ...
New Gold Reports Third Quarter Operational Results
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:10 Uhr
KB Home Elects Arthur R. Collins to Its Board of Directors
14:00 Uhr
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Deer Crest, Its Latest New-Home Community in New Braunfels, Texas, Priced From the $210,000s
08.10.20
KB Home Increases Quarterly Dividend
05.10.20
KB HOME Announces the Grand Opening of The Retreat at Lake Michael, Its Latest New-home Community in Mebane, North Carolina, Priced from the $240,000s
02.10.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Flatiron Meadows Villas, Located in a Premier Master-Planned Community in Erie, Colorado, Priced From the $430,000s
02.10.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Granite Bluff, Its Latest New-home Community in Rocklin, California
01.10.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Heartland Ranch, Located in a Premier Master-Planned Community in Coolidge, Arizona
29.09.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Brightwood at North River Ranch in a Premier Master-Planned Community in Parrish, Florida
25.09.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Little Soos Creek, Its Latest New-Home Community in Covington, Washington, Priced From The $490,000s
22.09.20
KB Home Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results