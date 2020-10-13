SITE Centers’ Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call to be Held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 8 30 a.m. Eastern Time
SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC) announced today that financial and operational results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, will be released prior to the market open on October 27, 2020. The Company will host its quarterly earnings conference call and audio webcast on October 27, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
All interested parties can access the earnings call by dialing 888-317-6003 (U.S.), 866-284-3684 (Canada), or 412-317-6061 (international) using passcode 9120571. The call will also be webcast and available in a listen-only mode on SITE Centers’ web site at ir.sitecenters.com.
If you are unable to participate during the live call, a replay will be available on SITE Centers’ website for future review. You may also access the telephone replay by dialing 877-344-7529 (U.S.), 855-669-9658 (Canada) or 412-317-0088 (international) using passcode 10148482 through November 27, 2020.
About SITE Centers Corp.
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC. Additional information about the Company is available at www.sitecenters.com. To be included in the Company’s e-mail distributions for press releases and other investor news, please click here.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013005991/en/
