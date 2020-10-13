SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC) announced today that financial and operational results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, will be released prior to the market open on October 27, 2020. The Company will host its quarterly earnings conference call and audio webcast on October 27, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

All interested parties can access the earnings call by dialing 888-317-6003 (U.S.), 866-284-3684 (Canada), or 412-317-6061 (international) using passcode 9120571. The call will also be webcast and available in a listen-only mode on SITE Centers’ web site at ir.sitecenters.com.