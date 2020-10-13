Immunome Announces Exercise in Full and Closing of Over-Allotment Option in Initial Public Offering

Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics, with a focus on oncology and infectious diseases, including COVID-19, today announced the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase an additional 487,500 shares of common stock at the public offering price of $12.00 per share, resulting in additional gross proceeds of approximately $5.9 million, in connection with the Company’s previously announced initial public offering of common stock. After giving effect to the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the total number of shares sold by Immunome in the initial public offering was 3,737,500 shares and the gross proceeds were approximately $44.9 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. All of the shares were sold by Immunome. Immunome’s common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on October 2, 2020, under the ticker symbol “IMNM”.

A registration statement relating to the offering of these securities has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 1, 2020.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Immunome

Immunome is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated and an initial focus on oncology and infectious diseases, including COVID-19. Immunome’s proprietary discovery platform identifies novel therapeutic antibodies and their targets by leveraging highly educated components of the immune system, memory B cells, from patients who have learned to fight off their disease.

