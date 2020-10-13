 

Domo Experts From Citrus Ad and DHL to Present at the Forrester Data Strategy & Insights Virtual Trade Show

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2020, 22:05  |  27   |   |   

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), provider of the Domo Business Cloud, today announced that two customers – Citrus Ad and DHL – will be hosting separate sessions at the Forrester Data Strategy & Insights Virtual Trade Show to share how they are leveraging data and Domo to solve today’s complex business challenges. The event is being held from October 13 – 15 and Domo is a premium sponsor.

“Domo empowers organizations of all sizes to unlock the value of their business data. Join our customer sessions led by data and technology leaders at Citrus Ad and DHL, as they share how Domo has empowered them to help their organizations be more agile, and create a data-driven culture through well-governed, self-service BI and analytics,” said John Mellor, chief strategy officer, Domo.

Details on the Domo customer-led sessions include:

Date/Time: Wednesday, October 14 @ 11:25am ET
Session Title: Building a Data Driven Culture to Help Power Retail Media Insights
Speaker: Adam Skinner, CTO, Citrus Ad

Date/Time: Thursday, October 15 @ 11:55am ET
Session Title: How DHL leverages data as a value differentiator
Speakers: Jasmine Miller, Data Engineer, DHL
Carlos Palacios, Sr. Manager, Data Operations and Pricing, DHL

Additionally, meet virtually with Domo experts during the Data & Insights Trade Show in the Interactive Marketplace. For more information on Domo’s presence at the Forrester Data Strategy & Insights Virtual Trade Show, visit here.

To learn more about how Domo has helped democratize data for over 1,800 industry leading, innovative and disruptive organizations, visit Domo’s customer page.

About Domo

Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo, Domo Business Cloud and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

Domo Registered (B) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Apple introduces iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max with 5G
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Apple introduces HomePod mini: A powerful smart speaker with amazing sound
Roxgold Intersects 109 GPT Over 4m and 49.3 GPT Over 9m at Koula Prospect in Séguéla Gold Project
Gossamer Bio Announces Topline Results for Phase 2 Trials of Oral GB001 in Asthma and Chronic ...
AT&T Monetizes Majority Stake in Central European Media Enterprises
Intel, IIIT-Hyderabad, PHFI And Telangana Government Launch Applied Artificial Intelligence ...
National Institutes of Health Launches its ACTIV-5 “Big Effect Trial” Evaluating Humanigen’s ...
New Gold Reports Third Quarter Operational Results
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
Domo Executives to Present at the CIO 100 AGENDA20 Conference
30.09.20
Domo Ranked as an Overall Experience Leader and a Credibility Leader in Dresner Advisory Services' 2020 SME Business Intelligence Market Study