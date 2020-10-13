Domo Experts From Citrus Ad and DHL to Present at the Forrester Data Strategy & Insights Virtual Trade Show

“Domo empowers organizations of all sizes to unlock the value of their business data. Join our customer sessions led by data and technology leaders at Citrus Ad and DHL, as they share how Domo has empowered them to help their organizations be more agile, and create a data-driven culture through well-governed, self-service BI and analytics,” said John Mellor, chief strategy officer, Domo.

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), provider of the Domo Business Cloud, today announced that two customers – Citrus Ad and DHL – will be hosting separate sessions at the Forrester Data Strategy & Insights Virtual Trade Show to share how they are leveraging data and Domo to solve today’s complex business challenges. The event is being held from October 13 – 15 and Domo is a premium sponsor.

Details on the Domo customer-led sessions include:

Date/Time: Wednesday, October 14 @ 11:25am ET

Session Title: Building a Data Driven Culture to Help Power Retail Media Insights

Speaker: Adam Skinner, CTO, Citrus Ad

Date/Time: Thursday, October 15 @ 11:55am ET

Session Title: How DHL leverages data as a value differentiator

Speakers: Jasmine Miller, Data Engineer, DHL

Carlos Palacios, Sr. Manager, Data Operations and Pricing, DHL

Additionally, meet virtually with Domo experts during the Data & Insights Trade Show in the Interactive Marketplace. For more information on Domo’s presence at the Forrester Data Strategy & Insights Virtual Trade Show, visit here.

To learn more about how Domo has helped democratize data for over 1,800 industry leading, innovative and disruptive organizations, visit Domo’s customer page.

About Domo

Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo, Domo Business Cloud and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

