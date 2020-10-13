 

Search Minerals Updates 2020 Exploration Program in SE Labrador

globenewswire
13.10.2020, 22:05  |  63   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY) (“Search” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that its 2020 exploration program for Critical Rare Earths Elements (CREE), Zirconium (Zr) and Hafnium (Hf) in the Port Hope Simpson – St. Lewis CREE District has been completed. Mineralized zones, on the surface, have been expanded at the Awesome Fox, Silver Fox and Fox Meadow prospects; a total of 606 m of channel were trenched and 986 samples were collected (assays are pending).

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 2020 EXPLORATION PROGRAM

  • FOX MEADOW: current channel program indicates that the SW mineralized zone is at least 175m wide and the NE mineralized zone is at least 110m wide;
  • FOX MEADOW: this project requires an expanded 2021 channeling/trenching program to sample the extended length and width indicated in the 2020 exploration program;
  • AWESOME FOX: the 2020 and previous channel programs indicate that mineralization within the UAV magnetic anomaly is at least 850m long and 5-20m thick;
  • SILVER FOX: new channels outline a high-grade zirconium-hafnium mineralized zone that is up to 1.2 km long and 1-10m thick. SILVER FOX is located just west of the FOXTROT DEPOSIT;
  • The 2020 exploration program was carried out with no positive COVID-19 cases.

Greg Andrews, President/CEO states; “We would like to thank our dedicated exploration team of Dr. Randy Miller and Suzanne Butler, along with our local employees, for completing the 2020 exploration program under the strict provincial health Covid protocols. We look forward to receiving and reviewing the assay data announcing these results.”

Andrews added: “There has been a renewed interest in creating a North American rare earth supply chain, and Search is well positioned to participate in these government led initiatives. Search is a district scale opportunity, with 2 published 43-101 resource estimates for FOXTROT and DEEP FOX, along with our recent prospects of FOX MEADOW, SILVER FOX, and AWESOME FOX. Using our patented Direct Extraction Technology, Search has produced both a 58% REO mixed rare earth carbonate concentrate and a 99% pure mixed REO concentrate, which will provide Search with more options as we seek to refine our products into the individual oxides. We continue to work with potential separation partners to test and evaluate our samples with their technologies.”

