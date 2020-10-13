Great Lakes Provides Additional Funding to The Florida Aquarium to Support Coral Solutions

Since 2014, The Florida Aquarium has focused on protecting and restoring North America’s threatened coral population along ​Florida's Coral Reef. In 2019, the Aquarium’s coral restoration efforts supported the largest out planting of genetically diverse staghorn coral in Florida’s history. In August 2019 however, the coral conservation program accelerated to a new level when the Aquarium became the first to spawn endangered Atlantic pillar coral through lab-induced techniques. Their success continued in April 2020 when they became the first to spawn ridged cactus coral in human care. These novel coral propagation methods could ultimately help prevent local extinction of some coral species on Florida's Coral Reef.

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (“Great Lakes”) (NASDAQ:GLDD), the largest provider of dredging services in the United States announced today that they have increased their investment in coral conservation and restoration work at The Florida Aquarium in Tampa, Florida.

Recognizing the impactful work The Florida Aquarium was doing to save coral reefs, last year Great Lakes made a multi-year investment in the Aquarium’s important coral conservation work by underwriting several coral scientists and their associated operating expenses. This year, due to COVID-19 impacts, the Aquarium faced some unforeseen challenges that could have impacted the expansion of its coral complex located at the Center for Conservation. Understanding that The Florida Aquarium’s development of innovative coral solutions are vital to the health of our oceans and environment, Great Lakes increased their financial commitment to the Aquarium to ensure this important expansion continued to move forward.

Roger Germann, President and CEO of The Florida Aquarium commented, “Great Lakes has been an amazing partner and their commitment to coral reef restoration through their investments and actions is to be commended. We are grateful for their increased support of our important coral research and science efforts.”

Lasse Petterson, President and CEO of Great Lakes commented, “We are only beginning to see the fruits of our relationship with the Florida Aquarium and look forward to expanding our collaborations into other areas including protecting sea turtles.”

The Company

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (“Great Lakes” or the “Company”) is the largest provider of dredging services in the United States. In addition, the Company has a long history of performing significant international projects. The Company employs experienced civil, ocean and mechanical engineering staff in its estimating, production and project management functions. In its over 130-year history, the Company has never failed to complete a marine project. Great Lakes owns and operates the largest and most diverse fleet in the U.S. dredging industry, comprised of over 200 specialized vessels. Great Lakes has a disciplined training program for engineers that ensures experienced-based performance as they advance through Company operations. The Company’s Incident-and Injury-Free (IIF) safety management program is integrated into all aspects of the Company’s culture. The Company’s commitment to the IIF culture promotes a work environment where employee safety is paramount.