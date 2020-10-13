Appian Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Will Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter 2020 after market close on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The company
also will host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. ET to review its financial results and business outlook.
The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at http://investors.appian.com. To access the call, please dial (877) 407-0792 in the U.S. or (201) 689-8263 internationally. Following the call, an archived webcast will be available at the same location on the Investor Relations page. A telephone replay will be available for one week at (844) 512-2921 in the U.S. or (412) 317-6671 internationally with recording access code 13710253.
Management will also present at the following investor conference.
- The Berenberg CEO Conference 2020. The presentation is scheduled for Friday, November 13 at 12:00 p.m. ET.
The presentation will be webcast live, and the replay will be available for a limited time under the “News & Events” section on the Investor Relations website (http://investors.appian.com).
About Appian
Appian provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com.
Investor Contact
Scott Walker
Director, Investor Relations
703-496-4573
scott.walker@appian.com
Media Contact
Nicole Greggs
Director, Media Relations
703-260-7868
nicole.greggs@appian.com
