Appian Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Will Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter 2020 after market close on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The company also will host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. ET to review its financial results and business outlook.



The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at http://investors.appian.com. To access the call, please dial (877) 407-0792 in the U.S. or (201) 689-8263 internationally. Following the call, an archived webcast will be available at the same location on the Investor Relations page. A telephone replay will be available for one week at (844) 512-2921 in the U.S. or (412) 317-6671 internationally with recording access code 13710253.