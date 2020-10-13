 

Merit Medical Systems Finalizes Resolution with the Government

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy, announced today that it has finalized its settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. In order to avoid distraction from its core mission, and the cost of litigating the matter to success, Merit agreed to pay $18 million to the federal government and certain states. The settlement agreement does not constitute a finding of wrongdoing by Merit or its management, and it expressly recognizes that Merit denies the allegations.

Merit looks forward to continuing to focus each day on its mission: To be the most customer-focused company in healthcare.

ABOUT MERIT

Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and distribution of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling in excess of 500 individuals. Merit employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide with facilities in South Jordan, Utah; Pearland, Texas; Richmond, Virginia; Malvern, Pennsylvania; Rockland, Massachusetts; Aliso Viejo, California; Maastricht and Venlo, The Netherlands; Paris, France; Galway, Ireland; Beijing, China; Tijuana, Mexico; Joinville, Brazil; Markham, Ontario, Canada; Melbourne, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Reading, United Kingdom; Johannesburg, South Africa; and Singapore.

