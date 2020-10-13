 

Devon Energy Schedules Third-Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today announced it will report third-quarter 2020 results on Thursday, Oct. 29, after the close of U.S. financial markets. The earnings release and presentation for the third-quarter 2020 results will be available on the company’s website at www.devonenergy.com.

On Friday, Oct. 30, the company will hold a conference call at 9:30 a.m. Central Time (10:30 a.m. Eastern Time), which will consist primarily of answers to questions from analysts and investors. A webcast link to the conference call will be provided on Devon’s website at www.devonenergy.com. A replay will be available on the website following the call.

Devon Energy is a leading independent energy company engaged in finding and producing oil and natural gas. Based in Oklahoma City and included in the S&P 500, Devon operates in several of the most prolific oil and natural gas plays in the U.S. with an emphasis on achieving strong returns and capital-efficient cash-flow growth. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.

Investor Contacts Media Contact
Scott Coody, 405-552-4735 Lisa Adams, 405-228-1732
Chris Carr, 405-228-2496  

