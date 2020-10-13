 

Trevi Therapeutics Announces the Hiring of Key Talent

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2020, 22:05  |  59   |   |   

Expands Management Team to Support Clinical Development and Commercial Strategy of Haduvio in Multiple Late Stage Programs

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of Haduvio (nalbuphine ER) to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions, today announced the appointment of Shashank Rohatagi, Ph.D., as Vice President, Pharmacology and Clinical Pharmacokinetics, Farrell Simon, Pharm.D., as Vice President, Head of U.S. Marketing, and Katherine S. Takaki, Ph.D., as Vice President, Global Regulatory Affairs. Dr. Rohatagi will be responsible for managing the supportive studies required to seek regulatory approvals as well as all CMC-related activities, and joins Trevi after senior roles at Metrum Research, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals and Daiichi Sankyo. Dr. Simon will lead the development and implementation of the commercial strategy for Haduvio, and joins Trevi from Pfizer. Dr. Takaki will oversee Trevi’s global regulatory strategies including interactions with key regulatory authorities and leading any registration efforts for Haduvio, and joins the Company after working at Iterum Therapeutics and Bristol Myers Squibb.

“We are pleased to welcome Shashank, Farrell, and Kathy to our management team as we move forward with Haduvio,” said Jennifer L. Good, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Their extensive backgrounds in various areas of the biopharmaceutical industry should be invaluable to the success of Trevi as we continue to advance Haduvio. We look forward to their insight as we work towards providing treatment to those suffering from serious conditions, such as chronic pruritus in patients with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis which currently have no approved therapies.”

Dr. Rohatagi brings his diverse experience in the pharmaceutical industry and drug development to the Trevi team. As Senior Principal Scientist for Clinical Pharmacology at Metrum Research Group, he was responsible for providing strategic and operational support for clinical pharmacology and regulatory issues across therapeutic areas for various stages of drug development. Prior to that, Dr. Rohatagi was Vice President of Data Sciences at Otsuka managing the group that supported data analytics for all phases of development and regulatory submissions. Dr. Rohatagi holds a Ph.D. from the University of Florida in Pharmacokinetics/Pharmacodynamics and an M.B.A from St. Joseph’s University.

Seite 1 von 4
Trevi Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Solid Third Quarter 2020 Production, Increases Cash to $848 Million and ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives FDA Permission Under EUA for Sale & ...
First Majestic Produces 3.2M Oz Silver and 25,771 Oz Gold (5.2M Silver Eqv. Oz) in the Third ...
Auris Medical Announces Initiation of Part B of TRAVERS Phase 2 Study with AM-125 in Vertigo
Vaxart Announces Dosing First Subject in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Its Oral Tablet COVID-19 Vaccine
Yamana Gold is Admitted to Trading on the London Stock Exchange
Titel
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.08.20
47
TRVI (Mkap $49 M) Cash $53 M / Phase 3 Asset mit ersten Daten in Kürze