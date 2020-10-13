Trevi Therapeutics Announces the Hiring of Key Talent

Expands Management Team to Support Clinical Development and Commercial Strategy of Haduvio in Multiple Late Stage Programs

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of Haduvio (nalbuphine ER) to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions, today announced the appointment of Shashank Rohatagi, Ph.D., as Vice President, Pharmacology and Clinical Pharmacokinetics, Farrell Simon, Pharm.D., as Vice President, Head of U.S. Marketing, and Katherine S. Takaki, Ph.D., as Vice President, Global Regulatory Affairs. Dr. Rohatagi will be responsible for managing the supportive studies required to seek regulatory approvals as well as all CMC-related activities, and joins Trevi after senior roles at Metrum Research, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals and Daiichi Sankyo. Dr. Simon will lead the development and implementation of the commercial strategy for Haduvio, and joins Trevi from Pfizer. Dr. Takaki will oversee Trevi’s global regulatory strategies including interactions with key regulatory authorities and leading any registration efforts for Haduvio, and joins the Company after working at Iterum Therapeutics and Bristol Myers Squibb.



“We are pleased to welcome Shashank, Farrell, and Kathy to our management team as we move forward with Haduvio,” said Jennifer L. Good, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Their extensive backgrounds in various areas of the biopharmaceutical industry should be invaluable to the success of Trevi as we continue to advance Haduvio. We look forward to their insight as we work towards providing treatment to those suffering from serious conditions, such as chronic pruritus in patients with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis which currently have no approved therapies.”

Dr. Rohatagi brings his diverse experience in the pharmaceutical industry and drug development to the Trevi team. As Senior Principal Scientist for Clinical Pharmacology at Metrum Research Group, he was responsible for providing strategic and operational support for clinical pharmacology and regulatory issues across therapeutic areas for various stages of drug development. Prior to that, Dr. Rohatagi was Vice President of Data Sciences at Otsuka managing the group that supported data analytics for all phases of development and regulatory submissions. Dr. Rohatagi holds a Ph.D. from the University of Florida in Pharmacokinetics/Pharmacodynamics and an M.B.A from St. Joseph’s University.