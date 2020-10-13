 

SpringWorks Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2020, 22:05  |  59   |   |   

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer, announced today the closing of its underwritten public offering of 5,637,254 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $51.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to an additional 735,294 shares of common stock in this offering. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, were approximately $287.5 million.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Cowen and Company, LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush Securities Inc. acted as co-manager for the offering.

An automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3ASR (including a prospectus) relating to these securities was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and has become effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement that form part of the automatic shelf registration statement. A copy of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1115 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Goldman Sachs & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com or Cowen and Company, LLC c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY,11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926 or by emailing PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com.

