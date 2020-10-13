Turning Point Brands to Host Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call

Interested analysts and professional investors can register and participate through one of these call-in numbers:

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) announced the date and time for its conference call to review 2020 third quarter results. The conference call will be on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern to discuss results with the investment community.

844-889-4324 (U.S., toll-free)

412-317-9262 (International)

Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes in advance and ask for the Turning Point Brands third quarter 2020 Conference Call. An audio replay is available one hour after the conference call by dialing 877-344-7529 (U.S. toll-free), 412-317-0088 (International) or 855-669-9658 (Canada toll-free) and entering access code 10148836.

The call will be also broadcast live as a listen-only webcast from the investor relations section of the company's website at http://www.turningpointbrands.com/investor-relations/events-and-presen .... The replay of the webcast will be available on the site one hour following the call.

About Turning Point Brands, Inc.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products with active ingredients through its iconic core brands Zig-Zag and Stoker’s, and its emerging brands within the NewGen segment. TPB’s products are available in more than 210,000 retail outlets in North America in addition to sites such as www.zigzag.com, www.nu-x.com and www.solacevapor.com. For the latest news and information about TPB and its brands, please visit www.turningpointbrands.com.

