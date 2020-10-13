 

Royalty Pharma Announces Secondary Offering of Class A Ordinary Shares by Selling Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2020   

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalty Pharma plc (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RPRX) announced today that certain selling shareholders intend to offer an aggregate 17,343,037 of the Company's Class A ordinary shares in an underwritten public offering. The selling shareholders are expected to grant the underwriters an option to purchase up to 2,601,455 additional Class A ordinary shares. The Company will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of its Class A ordinary shares by the selling shareholders.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Citigroup are acting as joint lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering. Cowen, Evercore ISI, Truist Securities and UBS Investment Bank are also acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

This offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed public offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Royalty Pharma

Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. Royalty Pharma has assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry’s leading therapies. Royalty Pharma funds innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry both directly and indirectly - directly when it partners with companies to co-fund late-stage clinical trials and new product launches in exchange for future royalties, and indirectly when it acquires existing royalties from the original innovators. Royalty Pharma’s current portfolio includes royalties on more than 45 commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta, and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and three development-stage product candidates.

