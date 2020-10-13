Brighthouse Financial Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Results

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) (Nasdaq: BHF) announced today that it plans to hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, November 6, 2020. The call will follow the issuance of the Brighthouse Financial third quarter 2020 earnings release and financial supplement on Thursday, November 5, 2020, after market close.

To listen to the audio webcast via the internet and to access the related presentation, please visit the Brighthouse Financial Investor Relations web page at http://investor.brighthousefinancial.com. To join the conference call via telephone, please dial (844) 358-9117 (+1 (209) 905-5952 from outside the U.S.) and use conference ID 3108067.