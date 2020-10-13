Silvergate Capital Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) (“Silvergate” or the “Company”), the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions to the digital currency industry, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results before market open on Monday, October 26, 2020, and will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) the same day.

The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-407-4018 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8471, and requesting to be joined to the Silvergate Capital Corporation Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on October 26, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13711244. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on November 9, 2020.