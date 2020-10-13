 

Citi Third Quarter 2020 Fixed Income Investor Review

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2020, 22:15  |  36   |   |   

Mark Mason, Chief Financial Officer, and Michael Verdeschi, Treasurer, will conduct the Citigroup third quarter 2020 Fixed Income Investor Review at 11:00 AM (ET) on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. The review will be available live via webcast and teleconference.

The webcast and presentation materials will be available at www.citigroup.com/citi/investor. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available after the call.

To dial-in to the live teleconference, please dial:

US & Canada: (833) 420-0446
International Callers: (314) 888-4603
Conference code: 2377384

Telephone lines will open at 10:45 AM (ET).

A telephonic replay of the call will be available beginning approximately two hours after the event until Saturday, November 28, 2020 by calling (855) 859-2056 (for U.S. and Canada callers) or (404) 537-3406 (for international callers). Conference code: 2377384

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi| Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn:www.linkedin.com/company/citi

Citigroup Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Apple introduces iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max with 5G
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Apple introduces HomePod mini: A powerful smart speaker with amazing sound
Roxgold Intersects 109 GPT Over 4m and 49.3 GPT Over 9m at Koula Prospect in Séguéla Gold Project
Gossamer Bio Announces Topline Results for Phase 2 Trials of Oral GB001 in Asthma and Chronic ...
AT&T Monetizes Majority Stake in Central European Media Enterprises
Intel, IIIT-Hyderabad, PHFI And Telangana Government Launch Applied Artificial Intelligence ...
National Institutes of Health Launches its ACTIV-5 “Big Effect Trial” Evaluating Humanigen’s ...
New Gold Reports Third Quarter Operational Results
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:41 Uhr
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow zollt Rally Tribut - Nasdaq behauptet sich
20:08 Uhr
Aktien New York: Dow zollt Rally etwas Tribut - Nasdaq behauptet sich
17:12 Uhr
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Dow zollt Rally Tribut - Nasdaq behauptet sich
15:57 Uhr
ROUNDUP: US-Großbank JPMorgan steigert Gewinn auf 9,4 Milliarden Dollar
15:04 Uhr
Aktien New York Ausblick: Dow mit mäßigem Start erwartet nach Rally
14:38 Uhr
US-Großbank Citigroup verdient deutlich weniger
14:02 Uhr
Citigroup Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
12.10.20
Aktien New York Ausblick: Verhaltener Wochenauftakt erwartet
12.10.20
Citi Announced as Teach For All’s Global Learning Partner
12.10.20
WOCHENAUSBLICK: Erhöhte Unsicherheit dürfte Dax in enger Handelsspanne halten