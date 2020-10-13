 

NeoPhotonics to Host Conference Call to Discuss 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results on Monday, November 2, 2020

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN), a leading developer manufacturer of silicon photonics and advanced hybrid photonic integrated circuit-based lasers, modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high speed communications networks, will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, after market close on Monday, November 2, 2020.

NeoPhotonics is expanding its addressable market with new products to provide the highest speed coherent optical solutions to leading Cloud service providers. In addition to reviewing the company’s third quarter financial results, management will also discuss its ongoing evolution, the underlying growth drivers, key ongoing operational developments, and upcoming milestones to benchmark its growth in the quarters ahead.

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 4:30 P.M. ET (1:30 P.M. PT) on Monday, November 2, 2020. Chief Executive Officer, Tim Jenks, Chief Product Officer Dr. Wupen Yuen and Chief Financial Officer, Beth Eby will provide an overview of the results, discuss current trends in technology and business conditions and conduct a question and answer session.

The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing 866-248-8441. For international callers, please dial +1 -929-477-0577. The Conference ID number is 2900063. Please dial into the conference call 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of NeoPhotonics’ website at: http://ir.neophotonics.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=236218&p=irol-calendar.

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics is a leading developer and manufacturer of lasers and optoelectronic solutions that transmit, receive and switch high-speed digital optical signals for Cloud and hyper-scale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. The Company’s products enable cost-effective, high-speed over distance data transmission and efficient allocation of bandwidth in optical networks. NeoPhotonics maintains headquarters in San Jose, California and ISO 9001:2015 certified engineering and manufacturing facilities in Silicon Valley (USA), Japan and China. For additional information visit www.neophotonics.com.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that qualify as forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements about the Company’s market position and ongoing expansion into the cloud services market. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the timely and successful development and market acceptance of new data center products; the Company’s reliance on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of its revenues; potential impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic; the Company’s rate of new design wins, and/or the rate at which design wins go into production, and the rate of customer acceptance of new product introductions; and the impact of competitive products and pricing and alternative technological advances;. For further discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the documents the Company files with the SEC from time to time, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any duty to update such statements.

2020 NeoPhotonics Corporation. All rights reserved. NeoPhotonics and the red dot logo are trademarks of NeoPhotonics Corporation. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

