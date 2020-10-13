 

FBL Financial Group Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG) will announce its third quarter 2020 earnings approximately 15 minutes after the close of the market on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The third quarter earnings release and financial supplement will be posted on the FBL Financial Group website (www.fblfinancial.com) at that time.

FBL Financial Group will hold a conference call to discuss third quarter 2020 earnings on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The call will consist only of prepared comments by management; there will not be a question and answer session. The conference call will be webcast live on the Internet. Investors and interested parties who wish to listen to the call on the Internet may do so at www.fblfinancial.com.

The call may also be accessed by telephone at (866) 218-2403. A transcript of the prepared comments from the call, as well as an audio replay, will be available shortly after the call on FBL Financial Group's website. An audio replay will be available via telephone through November 20, 2020 by calling (877) 344-7529 and entering code 10137330 when prompted.

FBL Financial Group is a holding company with the purpose to protect livelihoods and futures. Operating under the consumer brand name Farm Bureau Financial Services, its affiliates offer a broad range of life insurance, annuity and investment products distributed by multiline exclusive Farm Bureau agents. Helping complete the financial services offering, advisors offer wealth management and financial planning services. In addition, FBL Financial Group manages all aspects of two Farm Bureau affiliated property-casualty insurance companies for a management fee. Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, FBL Financial Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FFG. For more information, please visit www.fblfinancial.com and www.fbfs.com.

