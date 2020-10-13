FBL Financial Group Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG) will announce its third quarter 2020 earnings approximately 15 minutes after the close of the market on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The third quarter earnings release and financial supplement will be posted on the FBL Financial Group website (www.fblfinancial.com) at that time.

FBL Financial Group will hold a conference call to discuss third quarter 2020 earnings on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The call will consist only of prepared comments by management; there will not be a question and answer session. The conference call will be webcast live on the Internet. Investors and interested parties who wish to listen to the call on the Internet may do so at www.fblfinancial.com.