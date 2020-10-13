 

Boston Private to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) will report third quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

Management will hold a conference call at 8 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 22, 2020 to discuss the financial results, business highlights and outlook. To access the call:

Dial In #: (888) 317-6003
Elite Entry Number: 0457772

Replay Information:
Available from October 22 at 12 noon until October 29
Dial In #: (877) 344-7529
Conference Number: 10149141

The call will be simultaneously webcast and may be accessed on www.bostonprivate.com.

About Boston Private

Boston Private is a leading provider of integrated wealth management, trust and banking services to individuals, families, businesses and nonprofits.

For more than 30 years, Boston Private has delivered comprehensive advice coupled with deep technical expertise to help clients simplify their lives and achieve their goals. The firm offers the capabilities of a large institution with the superior service of a boutique firm to clients across the United States.

Boston Private is the corporate brand of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH).

For more information, visit www.bostonprivate.com.

