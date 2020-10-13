 

AXIS Capital Comments on Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital" or the "Company") (NYSE: AXS) today announced a preliminary net loss estimate in the range of $225 million to $255 million, pre-tax ($190 million to $220 million, after-tax) for third quarter catastrophes and other events.

This net loss estimate relates to Hurricanes Laura and Sally, the Midwest derecho, wildfires across the West Coast of the United States, the Beirut explosion and regional weather events in the United States, and is attributable to the Company's insurance and reinsurance segments.

The Company also reaffirmed no change to its net loss estimate associated with first party coverages established for the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter of 2020.

AXIS Capital reported accelerating improvements in pricing across most insurance lines of business. In addition, AXIS Capital noted improving trends in current accident year loss ratios excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses for its insurance and reinsurance businesses consistent with progress observed in the first half of 2020.

As previously announced, the Company's results will be discussed during its conference call on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 9:30 AM (EDT).

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at June 30, 2020 of $5.3 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, Canada and the Middle East. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

Website and Social Media Disclosure

The Company uses its website (www.axiscapital.com) and its corporate Twitter (@AXIS_Capital) and LinkedIn (AXIS Capital) accounts as channels of distribution of Company information. The information posted through these channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor these channels, in addition to following the Company's press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. In addition, e-mail alerts and other information about AXIS Capital may be received when enrolled in the Company's "E-mail Alerts" program, which can be found in the Investor Information section of the Company's website (www.axiscapital.com). The contents of the Company's website and social media channels are not, however, part of this press release.

