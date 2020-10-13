 

RenaissanceRe Announces Estimated Net Negative Impact from Third Quarter 2020 Catastrophe Events

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2020, 22:15   

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) (the “Company” or “RenaissanceRe”) today announced it currently estimates that losses from third quarter 2020 catastrophe events will have an estimated net negative impact of approximately $325 million on its third quarter 2020 results of operations. The estimated net negative impact is primarily driven by losses from Hurricanes Laura and Sally, as well as the wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington. In addition, losses from other catastrophe events including the August 2020 derecho which impacted the U.S. Midwest, Hurricane Isaias and Typhoon Maysak, as well as aggregate losses associated with these and other events, contributed to the estimated net negative impact. These events caused widespread damage to both personal and commercial property in and around the impacted regions. For the third quarter of 2020, the Company expects to report modest net income available to common shareholders; however, it expects to report an operating loss attributable to common shareholders.

Hurricane Delta, a Category 2 hurricane, made landfall on the Yucatán Peninsula on October 7, 2020, and subsequently in Louisiana on October 9, 2020, causing widespread flooding and damage, including in the region impacted by Hurricane Laura. Additionally, the wildfires impacting California are ongoing. The Company is in the preliminary stage of assessing the impact of Hurricane Delta and the continuing impact of the California wildfires beyond the third quarter of 2020. The estimated losses for these events will be reported in the Company's fourth quarter financial results.

Kevin J. O’Donnell, Chief Executive Officer of RenaissanceRe, commented: “We extend our sympathies to all those affected by the quarter’s catastrophic events. This elevated wind and wildfire season reinforces the value of reinsurance in ameliorating the growing impact of climate change. Protecting communities from climate-related disaster is an important part of our purpose, which we fulfill through the rapid payment of claims to our customers.”

Net negative impact includes the sum of estimates of net claims and claim expenses incurred, earned reinstatement premiums assumed and ceded, lost profit commissions and redeemable noncontrolling interest. The Company’s estimates of net negative impact are based on a review of its potential exposures, preliminary discussions with certain counterparties and catastrophe modeling techniques. The Company’s actual net negative impact, both individually and in the aggregate, may vary from these estimates, perhaps materially. Changes in these estimates will be recorded in the period in which they occur.

05.10.20
RenaissanceRe Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
30.09.20
RenaissanceRe Announces Michael Doak Departing to Start New Private Investment Firm