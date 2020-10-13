 

TransAct Technologies Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2020, 22:16  |  67   |   |   

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) (“TransAct,” the “Company,” “we” or “our”), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, today announced that it intends to offer newly issued shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. TransAct also expects to grant to the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock offered in the underwritten public offering on the same terms and conditions.

TransAct intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include funding the further development of TransAct’s food service technology business and related sales, marketing and product development efforts, technology improvements and personnel costs in support of TransAct’s growth strategy.

Roth Capital Partners is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering, and Barrington Research Associates, Inc. is acting as co-manager for the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to the shares of common stock to be issued in the proposed offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 17, 2020 and is effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus will be filed with the SEC and, when available, may be obtained from Roth Capital Partners, LLC, 888 San Clemente, Newport Beach, CA 92660, by email at rothecm@roth.com or by telephone at (800) 678-9147, or by accessing the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.

About TransAct Technologies Incorporated

TransAct Technologies Incorporated is a global leader in developing software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets including food service, casino and gaming, POS automation, and oil and gas. The Company’s solutions are designed from the ground up based on customer requirements and are sold under the BOHA! , AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca and Printrex brands. TransAct has sold over 3.4 million printers and terminals around the world and is committed to providing world-class service, spare parts and accessories to support its installed product base. Through the TransAct Services Group, the Company also provides customers with a complete range of supplies and consumable items both online at http://www.transactsupplies.com and through its direct sales team. TransAct is headquartered in Hamden, CT. For more information, please visit http://www.transact-tech.com or call (203) 859-6800.

Seite 1 von 3
Transact Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Apple introduces iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max with 5G
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Apple introduces HomePod mini: A powerful smart speaker with amazing sound
Roxgold Intersects 109 GPT Over 4m and 49.3 GPT Over 9m at Koula Prospect in Séguéla Gold Project
Gossamer Bio Announces Topline Results for Phase 2 Trials of Oral GB001 in Asthma and Chronic ...
AT&T Monetizes Majority Stake in Central European Media Enterprises
Intel, IIIT-Hyderabad, PHFI And Telangana Government Launch Applied Artificial Intelligence ...
National Institutes of Health Launches its ACTIV-5 “Big Effect Trial” Evaluating Humanigen’s ...
New Gold Reports Third Quarter Operational Results
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
BOHA! To Present at Restaurants RISE Powered by MUFSO Virtual Event
06.10.20
TransAct Technologies Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Net Sales in Excess of Its Anticipated Range
29.09.20
TransAct Launches Innovative BOHA! Restaurant Operations Platform Based on iPad
22.09.20
BOHA! CEO to Speak at CohnReznick RestTech 2020 - The New Frontier