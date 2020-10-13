 

JFrog Launches Free Subscription to Multi-Cloud DevOps Platform with Built-in Open Source Security Scanning

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2020, 22:15  |  55   |   |   

Development teams can accelerate delivery with universal package management, DevSecOps tools and cloud-native CI/CD solutions across major cloud providers

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JFrog, the liquid software company, today announced the general availability of a free subscription of its universal, hybrid and multi-cloud DevOps Platform, including industry-leading DevSecOps capabilities offered at no cost.

The JFrog Platform is used by some of the largest enterprises in the world to streamline and accelerate their delivery. Available on all major public cloud providers—AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform— and across 18 cloud regions, the free subscription of the JFrog Platform includes:

  • JFrog Artifactory, a universal software package (binary) management solution and enterprise container registry in one, supporting more than 26 technologies.
  • JFrog Xray, enabling DevSecOps with the industry-leading SaaS solution for OSS vulnerability scanning. Paid subscriptions also include OSS license compliance and additional, advanced security capabilities powered by VulnDB.
  • JFrog Pipelines, a next-generation CI/CD solution for both traditional and cloud-native applications.
  • Users receive free access to the critical building blocks for enterprise-grade end-to-end DevOps, with up to 2GB of storage, 10GB of monthly data transfer and 2,000 CI/CD pipeline minutes per month.

"The community deserves a solution that provides the combination of best-of-breed experience built into an end-to-end platform for all DevOps and DevSecOps needs. No need to worry about package types, security threats or user limit hassles - it’s just a simple, yet powerful and free DevOps solution,” said Shlomi Ben Haim, CEO at JFrog. "JFrog was built by developers for developers and it’s important to us that teams have access to these resources. We’re proud to give back and offer the developer community use of JFrog's proven, enterprise-grade solution with an easy-to-use SaaS experience on all major clouds.”

To learn more about the JFrog Platform and to use it for free, click here.

About JFrog
JFrog’s vision is to enable Continuous Software Release Management (CSRM) through Liquid Software, empowering developers to code high-quality applications that securely flow to end-users without interruption. JFrog’s platform is the world’s leading universal, hybrid and multi-cloud DevOps platform, available as open-source, self-managed, and as SaaS solutions on AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. JFrog is trusted by more than 5,800 customers, with top global brands depending on JFrog to manage their software packages for mission-critical applications. JFrog has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at jfrog.com.

Contact: 
JFrog@bocacommunications.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95c8fffa-be43-40f2 ...


JFrog Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Solid Third Quarter 2020 Production, Increases Cash to $848 Million and ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives FDA Permission Under EUA for Sale & ...
First Majestic Produces 3.2M Oz Silver and 25,771 Oz Gold (5.2M Silver Eqv. Oz) in the Third ...
Auris Medical Announces Initiation of Part B of TRAVERS Phase 2 Study with AM-125 in Vertigo
Vaxart Announces Dosing First Subject in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Its Oral Tablet COVID-19 Vaccine
Yamana Gold is Admitted to Trading on the London Stock Exchange
Titel
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.09.20
JFrog Keeps Leaping Forward, Adding Micheline Nijmeh as Chief Marketing Officer