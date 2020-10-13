 

Talend to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on November 9, 2020

13.10.2020   

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talend (NASDAQ:TLND), a global leader in data integration and data integrity, announced today it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, after market close on November 9, 2020. The company will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time on that day. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the company’s website prior to the conference call.

  • Parties in the United States and Canada can access the call by dialing 866-248-8441, using conference code 4407938.
  • International parties can access the call by dialing +1 323-289-6581, using conference code 4407938.

The webcast will be accessible on Talend’s investor relations website at http://investor.talend.com for one year. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through November 14, 2020. To access the replay, parties in the United States and Canada should call 888-203-1112 and enter conference code 4407938. International parties should call +1 719-457-0820 and enter conference code 4407938.

About Talend
Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a leader in data integration and data integrity, is changing the way the world makes decisions.

Talend Data Fabric is the only platform that brings together all the data integration and governance capabilities, to simplify every aspect of working with data. Talend delivers complete, clean, and uncompromised data in real-time to all. This unified approach to data has made it possible to create the Talend Trust Score, an industry-first innovation that instantly assesses the reliability of any data set to bring clarity and confidence to every decision.

Over 4,750 organizations across the globe have chosen Talend to run their businesses on trusted data. Talend is recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry media.

For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

Investor Contact:
The Blueshirt Group for Talend
Lisa Laukkanen or Lauren Sloane, 415-217-2632
ir@talend.com

Media Contact:
Chris Taylor, 408-674-1238
Vice President, Corporate Marketing
ctaylor@talend.com

Source: Talend S.A.


