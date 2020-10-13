 

Amedisys Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), announced today that it will report results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, after the market closes on October 28, 2020. The Company will host an investor conference call to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. ET on October 29, 2020.

To participate on the conference call, please call a few minutes before 11:00 a.m. ET to either (877) 524-8416 (Toll-Free) or (412) 902-1028 (Toll). A replay of the conference call will be available through November 29, 2020. To listen to the replay, use dial-in number (877) 660-6853 (Toll-Free) or (201) 612-7415 (Toll) and enter conference ID # 13712002.

A live webcast of the call will be accessible through our website on our Investor Relations section at the following web address: http://investors.amedisys.com.

About Amedisys:

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice and personal care. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 2,600 hospitals and 67,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, Tenn., Amedisys is a publicly held company. With more than 21,000 employees in 516 care centers in 39 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 415,000 patients and clients in need every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

Contact:
Amedisys, Inc.
Investor Relations
855.259.2046
IR@amedisys.com


