Tenable Announces Date for its Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB), the Cyber Exposure company, today announced that it will release its financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the U.S. market close on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Tenable will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.



A live webcast of the event will be available on the Tenable Investor Relations website at https://investors.tenable.com . A live dial-in will be available domestically at 1-877-407-9716 or internationally at 1-201-493-6779. A webcast replay will be available after the call until November 10, 2020.