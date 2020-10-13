Orion Engineered Carbons Completes Upgrade to Borger, Texas Facility Enabling Energy Self-Sufficiency

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC), a worldwide supplier of specialty and high-performance carbon black, today announced that it has completed an upgrade to its Borger, Texas facility, enabling the plant to run without drawing power from the electrical grid and provide energy back to the regional grid for use in the local area.

“Investing in cogeneration facilities that use tail gas as fuel to produce electric power drives our energy consumption down and is an impactful strategy on our path toward achieving the energy recovery pillar of our sustainability targets. The recently completed upgrade at our Borger plant enables us to use the electricity we produce to run the plant, export the remainder to the grid, advance our sustainability goals and improve the overall reliability of the plant,” said Corning Painter, Chief Executive Officer of Orion Engineered Carbons.