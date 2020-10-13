Orion Engineered Carbons Completes Upgrade to Borger, Texas Facility Enabling Energy Self-Sufficiency
Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC), a worldwide supplier of specialty and high-performance carbon black, today announced that it has completed an upgrade to its Borger, Texas facility, enabling the plant to run without drawing power from the electrical grid and provide energy back to the regional grid for use in the local area.
“Investing in cogeneration facilities that use tail gas as fuel to produce electric power drives our energy consumption down and is an impactful strategy on our path toward achieving the energy recovery pillar of our sustainability targets. The recently completed upgrade at our Borger plant enables us to use the electricity we produce to run the plant, export the remainder to the grid, advance our sustainability goals and improve the overall reliability of the plant,” said Corning Painter, Chief Executive Officer of Orion Engineered Carbons.
In addition to supplying 100 percent of the plant’s power needs, the cogeneration unit at the plant delivers enough electricity into the regional grid to power over 4,000 homes, which supplements weather-dependent, renewable sources in the area.
About Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.
Orion is a worldwide supplier of carbon black. We produce a broad range of carbon blacks that include high-performance specialty gas blacks, acetylene blacks, furnace blacks, lamp blacks, thermal blacks and other carbon blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants, tires, and mechanical rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion operates 14 global production sites and has approximately 1,425 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit our website www.orioncarbons.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013006033/en/
