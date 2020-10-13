Hubbell Incorporated To Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 27, 2020

Shelton, CT, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) today announced it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results prior to the opening of the market on October 27, 2020. The Company will then webcast its Analysts' Conference Call to discuss the results at 10:00 AM ET.

The full text of the press release announcing the results will be posted on Hubbell's corporate website. You can access this information by going to www.hubbell.com and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Press Releases" from the drop-down menu.