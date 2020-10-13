 

A new era for iPhone with 5G, Verizon to offer iPhone 12 lineup, with orders starting on October 16

5G Just got real: The power of Verizon 5G meets the first iPhone with 5G

iPhone 12 models will access Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Nationwide networks

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon will offer the new iPhone 12 lineup, including iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 mini, introducing a powerful experience on the 5G America’s been waiting for. With a beautiful all-new design, iPhone 12 models feature unparalleled new camera systems, Ceramic Shield front cover, edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display for a more immersive viewing experience, and Apple-designed A14 Bionic chip, the fastest chip in a smartphone. Customers will be able to order iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro beginning on October 16, with availability on October 23. Customers will be able to order iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini beginning on November 6, with availability on November 13.

You heard that right. iPhone 12 models, with support for 5G, are coming to Verizon, opening up the full power of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband — now in parts of 55 US cities1 and with download speeds reaching 4 Gbps in some locations2 — and our brand new 5G Nationwide network for 200 million people nationwide. Customers using the new 5G iPhone 12 on Verizon’s 5G network will have access to experiences and applications from the National Football League (NFL), The New York Times, Riot Games and others, which will take advantage of the unprecedented speed, massive capacity and low lag time Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband offers.

“Today, we brought 5G to life for consumers in ways never thought possible,” Ronan Dunne, CEO Verizon Consumer Group said. “Our network leadership, coupled with the new iPhone 12 models, delivers a monumental moment for our customers, for our industry and for the future of technology innovation. 5G just got real.”

"It’s the beginning of a new era for iPhone with the arrival of 5G on iPhone 12 models and we’re thrilled about the collaboration between Apple and Verizon to bring the best possible 5G experience to iPhone users," said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "iPhone 12 models are engineered with a seamless integration of world-class hardware and world-class software, and when combined with Verizon’s advanced 5G network, deliver faster downloads and uploads, higher quality video streaming, more responsive gaming, and much more.”

