Century Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record Earnings for Q3 2020, Up 8%; Record Assets, Loans, and Deposits; Increase in Quarterly Dividend Declared

The Company's Board of Directors voted to increase its regular quarterly dividend from 14.00 cents ($0.14) per share to 16.00 cents ($0.16) per share on the Company's Class A common stock, and from 7.00 cents ($0.07) per share to 8.00 cents ($0.08) per share on the Company's Class B common stock. The dividends were declared payable November 16, 2020 to stockholders of record on November 2, 2020.

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) ( www.centurybank.com ) (“the Company”) today announced net income of $30,609,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, or $5.50 per Class A share diluted, an increase of 5.7% compared to net income of $28,967,000, or $5.20 per Class A share diluted, for the same period a year ago. Total assets increased 14.6% from $5.49 billion at December 31, 2019 to $6.3 billion at September 30, 2020. For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, net income totaled $10,887,000 or $1.96 per Class A share diluted, an increase of 8.0% compared to net income of $10,084,000, or $1.81 per Class A share diluted, for the same period a year ago.

Net interest income totaled $78.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $70.5 million for the same period in 2019. The 11.2% increase in net interest income for the period is primarily due to a decrease in interest expense as a result of falling interest rates. Prepayment penalties collected amounted to approximately $946,000 for the first nine months of 2020 compared to $18,000 for the same period last year. The net interest margin decreased from 2.08% on a fully tax-equivalent basis for the first nine months of 2019 to 2.01% for the same period in 2020. This was primarily the result of increased margin pressure during the recent decrease in interest rates across the yield curve. The average balances of earning assets increased for the first nine months of 2020 compared to the same period last year, by $609.0 million or 12.3%, combined with an average yield decrease of 0.55%, resulting in a decrease in interest income of $6.2 million. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased for the first nine months of 2020 compared to the same period last year, by $486.9 million or 12.1%, combined with an average interest-bearing liabilities interest cost decrease of 0.59%, resulting in a decrease in interest expense of $14.1 million.

The provision for loan losses increased by $2,975,000 from $700,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 to $3,675,000 for the same period in 2020, primarily as a result of the economic uncertainties associated with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID–19) pandemic and increased loan balances.

The Company’s effective tax rate increased from 2.0% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 to 9.5% for the same period in 2020. This was primarily as a result of an increase in taxable income relative to total income and a reduction in tax accruals, during 2019, related to sequestration of the refundable portion of our alternative minimum tax (AMT) credit carryforward. On January 14, 2019, the IRS updated its announcement “Effect of Sequestration on the Alternative Minimum Tax Credit for Corporations” to clarify that refundable AMT credits under Section 53(e) of the Internal Revenue Code are not subject to sequestration for taxable years beginning after December 31, 2017. On March 27, 2020, the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act was signed into law. As a result of the CARES Act, the full balance of the AMT credit was refunded in 2020.

At September 30, 2020, total equity was $363.4 million compared to $332.6 million at December 31, 2019. The Company’s equity increased primarily as a result of earnings, offset somewhat by dividends paid.

The Company’s leverage ratio stood at 6.79% at September 30, 2020, compared to 7.25% at December 31, 2019. The decrease in the leverage ratio was due to an increase in quarterly average assets, offset somewhat by an increase in stockholders’ equity. Book value as of September 30, 2020 was $65.27 per share compared to $59.73 at December 31, 2019.

The Company’s allowance for loan losses was $33.4 million or 1.12% of loans outstanding at September 30, 2020 compared to $29.6 million or 1.22% of loans outstanding at December 31, 2019, and $29.1 million or 1.22% of loans outstanding at September 30, 2019. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to loans outstanding has decreased from December 31, 2019, primarily from approximately $232 million of Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loans that are guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), which require no allowance for loan losses. Nonperforming assets totaled $1.4 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $2.0 million at December 31, 2019, and $1.1 million at September 30, 2019.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company has COVID-19 modifications of 33 loans aggregating $37,987,000, primarily consisting of short-term payment deferrals. Of these modifications, $37,987,000, or 100%, were performing in accordance with their modified terms.

The CARES Act also allows companies to delay Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-13, Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments (CECL), including the current expected credit losses methodology for estimating allowances for credit losses. The Company has elected to delay FASB ASU 2016-13. This ASU will be delayed until the earlier of the date on which the national emergency concerning the COVID–19 outbreak declared by the President on March 15, 2020 terminates or December 31, 2020, with an effective retrospective implementation date of January 1, 2020.

The Company, through its subsidiary bank, Century Bank and Trust Company, a state chartered full service commercial bank, operating twenty-seven full-service branches in the Greater Boston area, offers a full range of Business, Personal and Institutional Services.

Century Bank and Trust Company is a member of the FDIC and is an Equal Housing Lender.

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. Actual results may differ from those contemplated by these statements. The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise.

Century Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Comparative Statements of Condition (unaudited) (in thousands) September 30, December 31, Assets 2020 2019 Cash and Due From Banks $ 101,679 $ 44,420 Federal Funds Sold and Interest-bearing Deposits In Other Banks 310,901 214,273 Securities Available-for-Sale (AFS) 293,277 262,190 Securities Held-to-Maturity 2,407,176 2,351,120 Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost 13,361 19,471 Loans: Commercial & Industrial 1,315,407 812,417 Municipal 130,047 120,455 Construction & Land Development 9,116 8,992 Commercial Real Estate 784,895 786,102 Residential Real Estate 443,703 371,897 Consumer and Other 19,866 21,893 Home Equity 287,099 304,363 Total Loans 2,990,133 2,426,119 Less: Allowance for Loan Losses 33,394 29,585 Net Loans 2,956,739 2,396,534 Bank Premises and Equipment, net 37,340 33,952 Accrued Interest Receivable 13,223 13,110 Goodwill 2,714 2,714 Other Assets 159,016 154,640 Total Assets $ 6,295,426 $ 5,492,424 Liabilities Demand Deposits $ 991,590 $ 712,842 Interest Bearing Deposits: Savings and NOW Deposits 1,932,339 1,678,250 Money Market Accounts 1,906,676 1,453,572 Time Deposits 581,866 555,447 Total Interest Bearing Deposits 4,420,881 3,687,269 Total Deposits 5,412,471 4,400,111 Borrowed Funds: Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 231,030 266,045 Other Borrowed Funds 152,248 370,955 Total Borrowed Funds 383,278 637,000 Other Liabilities 100,160 86,649 Subordinated Debentures 36,083 36,083 Total Liabilities 5,931,992 5,159,843 Total Stockholders' Equity 363,434 332,581 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 6,295,426 $ 5,492,424

Century Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Comparative Statements of Income (unaudited) For the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands) Quarter ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest Income: Loans $ 21,431 $ 22,117 $ 63,478 $ 65,106 Securities Held-to-Maturity 14,186 14,623 44,701 43,006 Securities Available-for-Sale 818 2,184 3,493 7,305 Federal Funds Sold and Interest-bearing Deposits In Other Banks 69 928 747 3,204 Total Interest Income 36,504 39,852 112,419 118,621 Interest Expense: Savings and NOW Deposits 1,726 5,445 7,569 16,788 Money Market Accounts 3,056 5,050 12,090 15,805 Time Deposits 2,858 3,038 9,141 8,724 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 241 697 1,176 1,572 Other Borrowed Funds and Subordinated Debentures 1,292 1,852 4,093 5,274 Total Interest Expense 9,173 16,082 34,069 48,163 Net Interest Income 27,331 23,770 78,350 70,458 Provision For Loan Losses 900 75 3,675 700 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 26,431 23,695 74,675 69,758 Other Operating Income: Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 2,239 2,310 6,558 6,801 Lockbox Fees 996 937 2,850 3,018 Net Gain on Sales of Loans - - - 154 Other Income 934 1,039 3,112 3,737 Total Other Operating Income 4,169 4,286 12,520 13,710 Operating Expenses: Salaries and Employee Benefits 11,362 10,670 33,020 32,621 Occupancy 1,477 1,463 4,448 4,686 Equipment 809 862 2,608 2,440 Other 4,519 4,467 13,306 14,170 Total Operating Expenses 18,167 17,462 53,382 53,917 Income Before Income Taxes 12,433 10,519 33,813 29,551 Income Tax Expense 1,546 435 3,204 584 Net Income $ 10,887 $ 10,084 $ 30,609 $ 28,967

Century Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Year-to-Date Average Comparative Statements of Condition (unaudited) (in thousands) September 30, September 30, Assets 2020 2019 Cash and Due From Banks $ 80,686 $ 74,413 Federal Funds Sold and Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks 238,525 184,035 Securities Available-For-Sale (AFS) 293,301 325,036 Securities Held-to-Maturity (HTM) 2,346,502 2,128,082 Total Loans 2,693,000 2,325,136 Less: Allowance for Loan Losses 31,359 28,936 Net Loans 2,661,641 2,296,200 Unrealized (Loss)Gain on Securities AFS and HTM Transfers (2,861 ) (3,352 ) Bank Premises and Equipment 36,253 26,273 Accrued Interest Receivable 12,630 13,942 Goodwill 2,714 2,714 Other Assets 164,804 133,754 Total Assets $ 5,834,195 $ 5,181,097 Liabilities Demand Deposits $ 889,237 $ 764,852 Interest Bearing Deposits: Savings and NOW Deposits 1,881,897 1,818,017 Money Market Accounts 1,603,367 1,249,531 Time Deposits 597,589 512,228 Total Interest Bearing Deposits 4,082,853 3,579,776 Total Deposits 4,972,090 4,344,628 Borrowed Funds: Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 220,796 205,185 Other Borrowed Funds 169,972 201,804 Total Borrowed Funds 390,768 406,989 Other Liabilities 88,028 79,327 Subordinated Debentures 36,083 36,083 Total Liabilities 5,486,969 4,867,027 Total Stockholders' Equity 347,226 314,070 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 5,834,195 $ 5,181,097 Total Average Earning Assets - QTD $ 5,881,860 $ 4,971,831 Total Average Earning Assets - YTD $ 5,571,328 $ 4,962,289

Century Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Selected Key Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands, except share data) September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 Performance Measures: Earnings per average Class A share, diluted, quarter $ 1.96 $ 1.81 Earnings per average Class A share, diluted, year-to-date $ 5.50 $ 5.20 Return on average assets, year-to-date 0.70 % 0.75 % Return on average stockholders' equity, year-to-date 11.78 % 12.33 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent), quarter 1.96 % 2.08 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent), year-to-date 2.01 % 2.08 % Efficiency ratio, Non-GAAP (1) 55.4 % 59.1 % Book value per share $ 65.27 $ 59.08 Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (1) $ 64.79 $ 58.59 Capital / assets 5.77 % 6.21 % Tangible capital / tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1) 5.73 % 6.16 % Common Share Data: Average Class A shares outstanding, diluted, quarter and year-to-date 5,567,909 5,567,909 Shares outstanding Class A 3,655,469 3,650,449 Shares outstanding Class B 1,912,440 1,917,460 Total shares outstanding at period end 5,567,909 5,567,909 Asset Quality and Other Data: Allowance for loan losses / loans 1.12 % 1.22 % Nonaccrual loans $ 1,419 $ 1,066 Nonperforming assets $ 1,419 $ 1,066 Loans 90 days past due and still accruing $ 49 $ - Accruing troubled debt restructures $ 2,240 $ 2,404 Net charge-offs (recoveries), year-to-date $ (134 ) $ 146 Leverage ratio 6.79 % 7.25 % Common equity tier 1 risk weighted capital ratio 11.36 % 11.90 % Tier 1 risk weighted capital ratio 12.40 % 13.12 % Total risk weighted capital ratio 13.39 % 14.13 % Total risk weighted assets $ 3,370,541 $ 2,867,422 (1) Non-GAAP Financial Measures are reconciled in the following tables: Calculation of Efficiency ratio: Total operating expenses(numerator) $ 53,382 $ 53,917 Less: other real estate owned expenses - (139 ) Total adjusted operating expenses(numerator) $ 53,382 $ 53,778 Net interest income $ 78,350 $ 70,458 Total other operating income 12,520 13,710 Tax equivalent adjustment 5,558 6,875 Total income(denominator) $ 96,428 $ 91,043 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP 55.4 % 59.1 % Calculation of tangible book value per share: Total stockholders' equity $ 363,434 $ 328,960 Less: goodwill 2,714 2,714 Tangible stockholders' equity(numerator) $ 360,720 $ 326,246 Total shares outstanding at period end(denominator) 5,567,909 5,567,909 Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP $ 64.79 $ 58.59 Book value per share - GAAP $ 65.27 $ 59.08 Calculation of tangible capital / tangible assets: Total stockholders' equity $ 363,434 $ 328,960 Less: goodwill 2,714 2,714 Tangible stockholders' equity(numerator) $ 360,720 $ 326,246 Total assets $ 6,295,426 $ 5,299,181 Less: goodwill 2,714 2,714 Tangible assets(denominator) $ 6,292,712 $ 5,296,467 Tangible capital / tangible assets - Non-GAAP 5.73 % 6.16 % Capital / assets - GAAP 5.77 % 6.21 %

