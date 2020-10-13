 

InterDigital Joins ATIS Next G Alliance Dedicated to Wireless Standards

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2020, 23:00  |  40   |   |   

InterDigital becomes Founding Member of new standards group alongside industry leaders

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that it will be joining the ATIS Next G Alliance as a Founding Member.

The Next G Alliance was established by ATIS, the North American operating partner for the 3GPP, and is a group committed to ensuring that the U.S. is prepared for the next generation of wireless. The group cites growing competition around the globe in the pursuit of technology roadmaps and market dominance in some of the most critical technologies and wireless infrastructure as the key impetus to gather industry leaders around wireless standards.

As a Founding Member, InterDigital joins companies like AT&T, Bell Canada, Ciena, Ericsson, JMA Wireless, Nokia, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Samsung, TELUS, Telnyx, T-Mobile, US Cellular, and Verizon in the Next G Alliance. Additional companies from across the wireless ecosystem are also in consideration for membership. The Alliance takes shape as countries around the world have begun to dedicate pilots, research, and funding to support 6G and next generation wireless research.

“InterDigital is committed to 6G Research, and throughout our more than 40 year history we’ve been a consistent top tier contributor to wireless standards, including 3GPP, where we typically create roughly 1,000 contributions a year,” said InterDigital CTO Henry Tirri. “We are proud to serve as Founding Member of the Next G Alliance, which will be integral to driving growth of the wireless system.”

InterDigital’s new membership comes as it prepares to host the inaugural 6G Symposium with the Institute for Wireless Internet of Things at Northeastern University. The event will showcase InterDigital’s focus and commitment as a major contributor to the innovation of U.S.-based 5G and 6G wireless ecosystems. You may learn more here.

About InterDigital

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400 index.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:
Roya Stephens
Email: roya.stephens@interdigital.com
+1 (202) 349-1714

 


InterDigital Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Solid Third Quarter 2020 Production, Increases Cash to $848 Million and ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives FDA Permission Under EUA for Sale & ...
First Majestic Produces 3.2M Oz Silver and 25,771 Oz Gold (5.2M Silver Eqv. Oz) in the Third ...
Auris Medical Announces Initiation of Part B of TRAVERS Phase 2 Study with AM-125 in Vertigo
Vaxart Announces Dosing First Subject in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Its Oral Tablet COVID-19 Vaccine
Yamana Gold is Admitted to Trading on the London Stock Exchange
Titel
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:30 Uhr
InterDigital VP Alan Carlton to Introduce 6G Roadmap at Broadcast Techfest
12.10.20
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai and NIST Director Walter Copan to Headline Inaugural 6G Symposium
07.10.20
InterDigital Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
17.09.20
InterDigital to Present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference
16.09.20
InterDigital develops CompressAI platform to accelerate AI-based video compression research and development