 

OpGen Issues Formal Response to FDA’s Requests for Additional Information and Expects Near Term FDA Clearance Decision for Acuitas AMR Gene Panel

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2020, 23:00  |  49   |   |   
  • OpGen’s Acuitas AMR Gene Panel allows testing for a very comprehensive panel of more than 40 diagnostic targets (pathogens and genetic AMR markers) in pure bacterial colonies
  • Once FDA cleared, OpGen expects to commercially launch the Acuitas AMR Gene Panel in the U.S. via its direct sales and marketing organization

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, “OpGen”), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease, announced today that it has issued its formal response to the second of the FDA’s AI Requests (Additional Information Request) for the Acuitas AMR Gene Panel pre-market submission, addressing what OpGen believes to be all of the FDA’s questions and open items.

OpGen had submitted a 510(k) Premarket Notification for the Acuitas AMR Gene Panel for Isolates to FDA in May 2019 and had subsequently received two formal AI Requests from the agency; the first in July 2019 and the second in early 2020. While a 180-day response deadline is normally imposed for these requests, the OpGen response was delayed in June 2020 as consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic when all pre-market submissions on hold as of March 2020 were issued a 90-day extension to the previously established response deadlines. During recent weeks and months, OpGen has been working with the FDA review team on an interactive basis to address any and all outstanding information requests and has received numerous inputs and feedback that have all been built into the formal response.

Johannes Bacher, COO of OpGen commented: “With the successful and timely completion of our formal response we are now eagerly awaiting the Agency’s final feedback and hope for a swift FDA clearance decision in the coming weeks. We believe to have a unique panel for a key healthcare threat in antimicrobial resistance with unparalleled comprehensive coverage of genetic AMR markers in the most relevant bacterial pathogens that are of key concern in our hospitals today.”

Oliver Schacht, President and CEO of OpGen added: “The Acuitas AMR Gene Panel is already being used for testing isolates as part of a collaborative research project looking at epidemiological surveillance by various major healthcare facilities in New York State as part of a two-year strategic NY State Department of Health collaboration project. Receiving FDA clearance would allow us to make this available much more broadly across the United States for tracking down and tracing outbreaks of hospital superbugs and prevent them from spreading from one hospital to the next.”

Seite 1 von 3
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Solid Third Quarter 2020 Production, Increases Cash to $848 Million and ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives FDA Permission Under EUA for Sale & ...
First Majestic Produces 3.2M Oz Silver and 25,771 Oz Gold (5.2M Silver Eqv. Oz) in the Third ...
Auris Medical Announces Initiation of Part B of TRAVERS Phase 2 Study with AM-125 in Vertigo
Vaxart Announces Dosing First Subject in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Its Oral Tablet COVID-19 Vaccine
Yamana Gold is Admitted to Trading on the London Stock Exchange
Titel
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...