Casella Waste Systems, Inc. to Host Conference Call on Its Third Quarter 2020 Results

RUTLAND, Vt., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, will release its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020 after the market closes on Thursday, October 29, 2020.



The company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Individuals interested in participating in the call should dial (877) 838-4153 or for international participants (720) 545-0037 at least 10 minutes before start time. The Conference ID is 246 1608 for the call and the replay.