 

Galane Gold Ltd. Announces the Discovery of a 22nd Mineralised Zone at Its Galaxy Property

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galane Gold Ltd. (“Galane Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: GG; OTCQB: GGGOF) is pleased to announce the discovery of a 22nd mineralised zone at its Galaxy property (the “Golden Comet”).

Galaxy is currently developing the 22 level access to the main Galaxy ore body. During development, the Company intersected the Golden Comet, a new mineralised zone which is located within the Galaxy – Giles – Woodbine structural corridor. The Company made the decision to undertake an exploration drive along the mineralised zone and develop westward for 45 metres “on reef”, until it terminated against a north-south trending dyke. The Golden Comet was intersected further to the east in the main 22 level Galaxy access development, and therefore the total indicated strike length of mineralised zone is approximately 100 metres. A review by Galane geologists of the extensive historical records at Galaxy has indicated that the Golden Comet can be structurally correlated to a historical development on 24 level, which was referred to as the South Lead. The historical development on 24 level is approximately 110 vertical meters below the current 22 level of development. Further work will be undertaken to confirm the details of the Golden Comet extension.

Nick Brodie, CEO, commented “We are all aware of the potential of the Galaxy mine camp and this discovery is proof of the continued development potential with the existing 21 known mineral zones.

We do not believe that the Golden Comet will be the last new mineralised zone we will find and we are designing a thorough exploration program to be initiated once we have reached the Galaxy ore body.”

Channel Samples

On the 45 metre exploration drive, the average width of the mineralised zone was 2.73 meters with an average grade of 1.92 g/t, based on the range of sample grades for the channel samples outlined below:

South Lead Extension
Best Cut Channel Sample Grades
Channel Sample Id Width (m) Au Grade (g/t)
CHC0716 3.50 0.30
CHC0797 1.50 0.77
CHC0612 3.00 0.81
CHC0590 2.00 0.83
CHC0680 4.00 1.50
CHC0637 4.00 1.54
CHC0882 0.50 2.46
CHC0841 0.50 2.75
CHC0445 3.80 2.83
CHC0549 3.00 2.87
CHC0900 3.00 3.00
CHC0405 4.20 3.41
CHC0649 2.50 4.36

To ensure the Company could accurately map the new mineralised zone, the average mining width of the exploration drive was 4.65 metres. The 45 metres of development yielded approximately 2,500 tonnes of mineralised material, which based on the quality-assured and quality-controlled (“QA/QC”) channel sampling, averaged a diluted exploration development grade of approximately 1.30 g/t, based on a range of 0.23 – 2.99 g/t. The quantity and grade of this mineralised material is currently conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource in the Golden Comet, and it is uncertain if future exploration in the Golden Comet will result in the mineralised material being delineated as a mineral resource.

