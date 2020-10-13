 

QuestCap Announces Uplisting to NEO Exchange and Transition to Single Purpose Company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2020, 23:00  |  50   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestCap Inc. (“QuestCap or the “Company”) (CSE:QSC; FRA:34C1) is pleased to announce that it will be uplisting to the NEO Exchange (“NEO”) effective October 15, 2020, concurrent with the NEO listing, the Company will transition to a single purpose company from an investment issuer, redeploying its assets and resources to be a single purpose medical company. QuestCap will continue to trade under the symbol “QSC” after listing on NEO Exchange.

By transitioning from an investment issuer to a single purpose company, QuestCap will be able to market the Company to investors in the United States effective October 15, 2020.

The NEO is considered a senior Canadian exchange akin to the TSX, however it offers issuers and investors enhanced liquidity, greater visibility, and lower fees. In conjunction with this uplisting, QuestCap has arranged for the delisting from the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE), effective the close of trading on October 14, 2020. This transition is not expected to impact current investors ability to trade shares of QuestCap.

“As QuestCap grew its presence in the COVID-19 medical space, it became clear that the Company and its shareholders would be better served by a single purpose company, which would provide us with greater operating flexibility,” says Mr. Doug Sommerville, CEO of QuestCap. “We have worked closely with the NEO team over the previous months to make this transition and look forward to the improved trading liquidity and marketing options for the Company.”

About the NEO Exchange
NEO Exchange is a progressive stock exchange that brings together investors and capital raisers within a fair, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO puts investors first and provides access to trading all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. The NEO Exchange lists senior companies and investment products seeking a stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

About QuestCap Inc.
QuestCap Inc. (CSE:QSC; FRA:34C1)  seeks out disruptive technologies, ground-breaking innovations, and exclusive partnerships to help combat COVID-19 and generate remarkable risk-adjusted returns for investors. Specifically, QuestCap offers investors a diversified investment in the COVID-19 medical space across three areas; prevention, detection, and treatment.

Seite 1 von 3
QuestCap Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Solid Third Quarter 2020 Production, Increases Cash to $848 Million and ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives FDA Permission Under EUA for Sale & ...
First Majestic Produces 3.2M Oz Silver and 25,771 Oz Gold (5.2M Silver Eqv. Oz) in the Third ...
Auris Medical Announces Initiation of Part B of TRAVERS Phase 2 Study with AM-125 in Vertigo
Vaxart Announces Dosing First Subject in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Its Oral Tablet COVID-19 Vaccine
Yamana Gold is Admitted to Trading on the London Stock Exchange
Titel
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
QuestCap to Launch COVID-19 Testing Sites
23.09.20
QuestCap Announces Launch of Collection Sites’ COVID-19 Testing Sites Across Participating H&S Energy, LLC Locations
22.09.20
Art Angels Supports Restoration of Art Industry with Collection Sites COVID-19 Testing Services and Protocols

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.10.20
561
Copper One: Top Management, aussichtsreiche Kupferprojekte und ein vielversprechender Name