QuestCap Announces Uplisting to NEO Exchange and Transition to Single Purpose Company

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestCap Inc. (“ QuestCap ” or the “Company” ) (CSE:QSC; FRA:34C1) is pleased to announce that it will be uplisting to the NEO Exchange (“ NEO ”) effective October 15, 2020, concurrent with the NEO listing, the Company will transition to a single purpose company from an investment issuer, redeploying its assets and resources to be a single purpose medical company. QuestCap will continue to trade under the symbol “QSC” after listing on NEO Exchange.

By transitioning from an investment issuer to a single purpose company, QuestCap will be able to market the Company to investors in the United States effective October 15, 2020.

The NEO is considered a senior Canadian exchange akin to the TSX, however it offers issuers and investors enhanced liquidity, greater visibility, and lower fees. In conjunction with this uplisting, QuestCap has arranged for the delisting from the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE), effective the close of trading on October 14, 2020. This transition is not expected to impact current investors ability to trade shares of QuestCap.

“As QuestCap grew its presence in the COVID-19 medical space, it became clear that the Company and its shareholders would be better served by a single purpose company, which would provide us with greater operating flexibility,” says Mr. Doug Sommerville, CEO of QuestCap. “We have worked closely with the NEO team over the previous months to make this transition and look forward to the improved trading liquidity and marketing options for the Company.”

About the NEO Exchange

NEO Exchange is a progressive stock exchange that brings together investors and capital raisers within a fair, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO puts investors first and provides access to trading all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. The NEO Exchange lists senior companies and investment products seeking a stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

About QuestCap Inc.

QuestCap Inc. (CSE:QSC; FRA:34C1) seeks out disruptive technologies, ground-breaking innovations, and exclusive partnerships to help combat COVID-19 and generate remarkable risk-adjusted returns for investors. Specifically, QuestCap offers investors a diversified investment in the COVID-19 medical space across three areas; prevention, detection, and treatment.