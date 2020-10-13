 

WPT Industrial REIT Provides Business Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2020, 23:00  |  42   |   |   

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT”) (TSX: WIR.U; WIR.UN - OTCQX: WPTIF) provided an update today on ongoing business and operational matters.

RENT COLLECTION

The REIT continues to closely monitor developments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and work proactively to provide tenants safe and continuous access to their buildings while maximizing rent collections. As of October 13, 2020, the REIT has received over 99% of contractual rents for August, September and October 2020.

Further disclosure surrounding the impact of COVID-19 are included in the REIT’s management discussion and analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2020 under the REIT’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

LEASING ACTIVITY

Renewals
Since the REIT’s last earnings release on August 5, 2020, the REIT has renewed six leases totaling approximately 570,000 square feet, with a weighted average cash re-leasing spread and straight-line rent re-leasing spread of 16.1% and 20.8%, respectively.

This recent leasing activity reduces the REIT’s remaining 2020 lease expirations to approximately 0.6% and 2021 expirations to approximately 5.6% of the portfolio’s gross leasable area.

Lease-Up of Vacant Space
Since August 5, 2020, the REIT leased approximately 200,000 square feet of previously vacant space, including 182,954 square feet of space acquired as part of the REIT’s March 2020 portfolio acquisition, for a weighted average lease term of 3.4 years.

The REIT also recently entered into a long-term lease with a large online retailer for its 188,000 square foot private capital development project in Bayonne, New Jersey.

Expansions
The REIT recently agreed to expand the parking lot for its property located at 9929 and 9943 Doerr Lane in San Antonio, Texas. Total costs for the expansion are estimated to be approximately $4.5 million. Upon completion (estimated to be December 1, 2020) annual base rent will increase by approximately $459,000 per year and the building lease term will be extended for a total of three years to November 2030. 

DISPOSITION ACTIVITY

On August 28, 2020, the REIT sold the property located at 1370 Discovery Court Industrial Court, in Mableton, Georgia for net cash proceeds of approximately $10 million (inclusive of closing and working capital adjustments).

PORTFOLIO SUMMARY

The REIT’s portfolio currently consists of 99 properties totaling approximately 31.7 million square feet with occupancy of approximately 98% and a weighted average remaining lease term of 4.5 years.

Seite 1 von 2
WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Trust Units Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Solid Third Quarter 2020 Production, Increases Cash to $848 Million and ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives FDA Permission Under EUA for Sale & ...
First Majestic Produces 3.2M Oz Silver and 25,771 Oz Gold (5.2M Silver Eqv. Oz) in the Third ...
Auris Medical Announces Initiation of Part B of TRAVERS Phase 2 Study with AM-125 in Vertigo
Vaxart Announces Dosing First Subject in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Its Oral Tablet COVID-19 Vaccine
Yamana Gold is Admitted to Trading on the London Stock Exchange
Titel
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.10.20
WPT Industrial REIT Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2020 Results & Conference Call
17.09.20
WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Announces September 2020 Distribution