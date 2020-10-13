NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR OTHER COUNTRIES WHERE SUCH A PUBLICATION COULD BE UNLAWFUL

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Covestro AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase Covestro AG: Covestro determines the placement price for the new shares 13-Oct-2020 / 23:07 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

October 13, 2020 - Covestro AG has decided to increase its share capital through partial utilization of its Authorized Capital under the exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights from EUR 183,000,000.00 (divided into 183,000,000 shares) by EUR 10,200,000.00 to EUR 193,200,000.00 (divided into 193,200,000 shares). The 10,200,000 new no-par value ordinary bearer shares were placed with institutional investors by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process and carry dividend rights for the fiscal year 2020.

The shares were placed at a placement price of EUR 43.85 per share resulting in gross proceeds of EUR 447 million before deduction of commissions and expenses.

The net proceeds from the capital increase shall be used to partially re-finance the purchase price for the announced acquisition of the Resins & Functional Materials business (RFM) from Royal DSM.

Admission of the new shares for trading in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to take place without a prospectus on October 15, 2020. Trading is expected to commence on October 16, 2020. It is intended to include the new shares in the existing listings of the company's shares. The delivery of the new shares is scheduled for October 19, 2020. Following the private placement, Covestro will be subject to a lock-up of 90 days, i.e. an obligation not to, inter alia, issue further shares or financial instruments convertible into shares and not to conduct a further capital increase, subject to market standard exemptions. The lock-up may also be waived with the prior written consent of the Joint Bookrunners.